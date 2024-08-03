Dragon City Bahrain, the kingdom’s largest wholesale and retail shopping centre, has launched its "Back to School" activities, which will take place from August 1 to 17. These events will feature a variety of fun-filled activities, making preparations for the new school year more enjoyable than ever, along with a wide selection of school supplies.

This includes stationery items such as pens, pencils, and notebooks, as well as backpacks, water bottles, lunch boxes, uniforms, and clothing. Students can also choose from a variety of shoes and accessories that suit their tastes and styles. Additionally, electronic devices such as tablets and calculators will be available to meet the needs of students at all educational levels.

Visitors will enjoy a unique shopping experience with back-to-school activities for the whole family, including arts and crafts activities, face painting, a fun ring toss game, and the opportunity to meet the beloved Dragon City mascot, Di Di. These activities will help students welcome the new school year with enthusiasm under the roof of Dragon City Bahrain.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to give your child the best possible start to the new school year. Head to Dragon City Bahrain today and enjoy the perfect back-to-school shopping experience!

Stay tuned to dragoncitybh on Instagram, DragonCityBahrain on Facebook and Dragon City Bahrain on YouTube for the latest news and products. You can also order your favourite products from Dragon City Bahrain via WhatsApp on (+973 39393131) from 10 am to 10 pm (10 am to 12 midnight on Thursdays and Fridays). For more information, please call (+973 77909077). *Terms and conditions apply.

-Ends-

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Dragon City Bahrain

For media inquiries please contact:

Muhannad Mansour

Muhannad@mediascenebh.com

Hussain Nasser

hnasser@mediascenebh.com