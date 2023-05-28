Reiterating its solid commitment to ensure the safety of all of its visitors, tenants and employees, and reaffirming its keenness to apply the highest international safety standards in every corner of its premises, Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest retail and wholesale trade centre, has recently hosted a safety inspection and awareness campaign in coordination with the Civil Defence Directorate in the Ministry of Interior, aiming to guarantee all safety measures are followed in the mall.

Launched on May 4, 2023, the two-week campaign covered all shops and the main warehouses at Dragon City Bahrain, with the aim to ensure its compliance to fire safety measures, and to raise awareness among merchants and storekeepers on prevention methods and safety instructions to follow in emergency cases.

The drive, which was conducted in coordination with Samaheej Police Station in Muharraq Governorate, came as part of the continued cooperation between Dragon City Bahrain and the concerned authorities to ensure the implementation of the highest safety and security measures on its premises, where it periodically hosts fire drills that simulate fire extinguishing and evacuation scenarios, as part of its unwavering commitment to ensure the safety of all the people under its roof and granting them the most secured family shopping experience in the Kingdom.

Stay tuned to the latest news and products of Dragon City Bahrain by following dragoncitybh on Instagram, DragonCityBahrain on Facebook and Dragon City Bahrain on YouTube. You can also order your favourite products from Dragon City Bahrain via WhatsApp from 9 am to 8 pm. Terms and conditions apply.