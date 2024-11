Targeted investment, enhanced infrastructure and enabling policies and regulation are crucial to unlocking the transformative potential of the megatrends

ADNOC is embracing the megatrends and pivoting to new opportunities across the energy value chain and around the world to future-proof its business, decarbonize and deliver long-term sustainable value

At ADIPEC, Dr. Al Jaber highlights the interconnectedness of energy and AI and urges an integrated, cross-sectoral response that meets the fast growing energy needs of AI and leverages AI to transform energy systems

UAE has built a thriving AI ecosystem that is fostering growth and low carbon development

ADNOC’s strategy is being accelerated by AI and it is doubling down on the technology to maximize value, with the launch of ENERGYai, a first-of-its-kind solution that will apply agentic AI at scale within the energy industry

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, rallied the energy industry to lead the world to the next phase of sustainable socioeconomic growth.

Delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 40th edition of ADIPEC, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber detailed how the industry can capitalize on the opportunities of the three global megatrends of the rise of emerging markets, growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and energy system transformation. He explained that harnessing the megatrends requires unprecedented cross sectoral integration to accelerate sustainable growth.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber noted that targeted investment, enhanced grid and energy infrastructure and enabling policies and regulation are crucial to unlocking the transformative potential of the megatrends. ADNOC, he explained, is embracing the megatrends and pivoting to new opportunities across the energy value chain and around the world to future-proof its business, decarbonize and deliver long-term sustainable value.

Megatrends Defining a New Energy Era

“We stand at the dawn of a new era of hope and possibility, defined by three megatrends: first, the rise of the global south and emerging markets. Second, the transformation of energy systems, and third, the exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence. These three megatrends present mega opportunities that demand mega solutions,” H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said.

He highlighted that by 2050, the world’s population will grow by a further 1.7 billion, mostly in the Global South and as a result, energy markets must shift and grow, and energy systems must be transformed.

“Wind and solar will expand seven times. LNG will grow by 65 percent. Oil will continue to be used for fuel and as a building block for many essential products. And as the world becomes increasingly urban, demand for electricity will double. Adding to this demand is Artificial Intelligence. AI is one of those era-defining breakthroughs that is changing the pace of change itself. It is redefining the boundaries of productivity and efficiency. And it has the potential to accelerate the transformation of energy systems and to supercharge low carbon growth.

“But the exponential growth of AI is also creating a power surge that no-one anticipated 18 months ago. That’s when ChatGPT took off. A single prompt on ChatGPT needs 10 times more energy than a google search. As AI expands, it will rely on a massive scale up of data centers for its huge and fast- growing computational needs. Over the next 6 years, data centers will more than double, requiring at least 150GW of installed capacity by 2030 and double that again by 2040,” H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said.

He noted that no single source of energy is going to be enough to cater for this demand and meeting this demand sustainably will require harnessing diverse energy sources, from renewables and nuclear to LNG, alongside advanced infrastructure and increased investment.

The UAE, he emphasized, is proactively adapting its energy systems and cited ADNOC’s international growth strategy, which includes expanding its global gas footprint, making long-term investments in the chemicals sector, enhancing battery storage solutions, and advancing low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.

The Role of AI in Driving Sustainable Energy Transformation

Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the interconnectedness of energy and AI and urged an integrated, cross-sectoral response that meets the fast growing energy needs of AI and leverages AI to transform energy systems.

He explained that the UAE has built a thriving AI ecosystem that is fostering growth and low carbon development and went on to detail how the adoption of AI is accelerating ADNOC’s strategy as the company reaps the benefits of its early investments in the technology.

“For ADNOC, AI stands for applied intelligence. We chose to be one of the earliest adopters, because we saw it as a strategic imperative to drive efficiency, unlock value, enhance growth, lower emissions and future-proof our business.”

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber explained that ADNOC’s AI-driven strategy is a strategic imperative to future-proof the company and drive efficiency at scale.

ENERGYai: A Transformative Solution for the Energy Industry

In delivering on ADNOC’s AI strategy, Dr. Al Jaber announced ENERGYai (Energy to the Power of AI), ADNOC’s new transformative solution developed in partnership with AIQ, G42, and Microsoft. This pioneering platform will be the first to apply agentic AI at scale within the energy industry, capable of autonomously analyzing vast datasets, making real-time decisions, and driving significant operational improvements.

“It will not only analyse petabytes of data, it will proactively and autonomously identify operational improvements. It will perceive, think, learn and act. It will speed up seismic surveys from months to days. It will increase the accuracy of production forecasts by up to 90 per cent. And it will be a powerhouse for value creation, efficiency and sustainable energy production that can benefit the whole industry,” H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said.

A Unified Call to Action for the Future of Energy

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber emphasized that ENERGYai represents ADNOC and the UAE’s commitment to advancing practical, impactful AI solutions within the energy sector. He urged leaders across sectors to adopt a unified, integrated response to the challenges and opportunities presented by these megatrends.

He went on to explain that this is the reason why he convened global leaders in energy, technology and investments at the ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi yesterday. He added that the engagement reinforced how interconnected the megatrends are and helped to identify the solutions needed for sustainable growth.

Sharing some of the key takeaways from the majlis, Dr. Al Jaber said: “We need more infrastructure that is fit for purpose and fit for the future. We need investment in the power sector to grow to at least 1.5 trillion dollars per year. We need enabling policies and regulations to accelerate and protect those investments. And we need to leverage AI’s potential to optimize energy sources, predict peaks and dips in demand and enhance battery storage.”

Leading at the Intersection of Progress and Opportunity

In closing, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber urged industry leaders to embrace the power of these transformative forces and use ADIPEC 2024 as a launchpad for action and impact.

“The train is leaving the station. What we decide right now will decide our destiny. This is a moment that will separate leaders from those who are left behind. And, when called on to lead, this industry always steps up” H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said.

ADIPEC is the world’s largest energy event and is taking place in Abu Dhabi from 4-7 November. It is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and hosted by ADNOC.

