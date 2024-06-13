Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital (DSFH) in Jeddah is ready to receive and serve pilgrims during this Hajj season with comprehensive preparations to provide top-notch offsite healthcare services. DSFH Jeddah is committed to ensuring the well-being of Hajj pilgrims through two important initiatives this year: setting up a special clinic in Mena and partnering with the Makkah Health Cluster to run a medical center in Makkah.

The Mena clinic will provide pilgrims with convenient access to medical care during their pilgrimage. Having immediate medical attention available in Mena offers peace of mind to pilgrims and ensures they can continue their spiritual journey with minimal disruption.

DSFH has partnered with the Makkah Health Cluster to operate a medical center. This collaboration strengthens the overall medical infrastructure available to pilgrims in the holy city. By combining DSFH's expertise with the Makkah Health Cluster's local knowledge, the medical center is well-positioned to effectively address the diverse medical needs of pilgrims.

By providing care directly in Mena, DSFH removes barriers to medical attention and allows pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey. This commitment to public service aligns perfectly with the spirit of Hajj, a time for compassion, unity, and selflessness.

We are proud to support the health of Hajj pilgrims with these essential services," said Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of DSFH Jeddah. "Our goal is to ensure that every pilgrim can complete their religious duties with confidence, knowing that medical care is always available

In addition to on-site services, DSFH offers virtual healthcare support through the dedicated website: https://hajjclinic.fakeeh.care/

Pilgrims can access a range of online medical services and information to ensure their health and safety throughout the Hajj pilgrimage. These virtual services are available in nine different languages, making them accessible to a diverse group of pilgrims from around the world.

