Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah continues to achieve milestones that solidify its leading position in the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has maintained its ranking as the best private hospital in Saudi Arabia for the fourth consecutive year. We have also ranked second among all Saudi public and private hospitals, according to the American Newsweek magazine ranking.

It is worth noting that Fakeeh Care Group is a distinctive icon of integrated healthcare, thanks to its constant commitment to the highest standards of quality and innovation.