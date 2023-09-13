AMMAN - The International Arab Society of Certified Accountants (IASCA) has organized a graduation ceremony for the participants of the “IFRS Expert” program, organized for the cadres of Libya’s National Oil Corporation branches under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, IASCA chairman.

The ceremony was held at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum Hall, in the presence of Mr. Abdulkarim Alsayed Shawya, the general manager of the HR and the Resources Development Departments at the National Oil Corporation.

During the program, 56 trainees from nine Libyan oil companies participated in the digital training course that was held for one year.

Addressing the attendees, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed his pride in cooperating with the Corporation, pointing to the urgent necessity to enrich individual knowledge skills and to keep pace with the most recent advances in education. He further highlighted the importance of obtaining professional certificates through digital learning which proved its effectiveness and efficiency over the past few years.

For his part, Mr. Shawya stated that Libya is committed to implementing digital transformation strategy, saying that the IFRS Expert is the first digital certificate of its kind issued in Libya. He also expressed his gratitude to IASCA for its contribution in serving the country’s public interest.