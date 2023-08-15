AMMAN - The Arab Organization for Quality Assurance in Education (AROQA) in cooperation with Remah Research & Development of Human Resources Center has organized the launch ceremony of Remah Journal for Young Researchers under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, AROQA chairman.

In his opening speech, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh thanked the Remah Journal team for their efforts, highlighting the importance of scientific research and the need for innovative scientific research.

During the ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh announced the launch of Remah Journal for Young Researchers which focuses on publishing research conducted by school and university students, praising the importance of such research in the journal’s content in fostering the students’ out-of-the-box thinking skills towards enhancing entrepreneurship and innovation.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Al-Khatib, director general of the Remah Center, expressed his belief in knowledge and innovation, addressing the next generation about their important contribution to enlighten their communities through purposeful scientific research and generating scientific innovations.

He applauded Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s vision on the need to cope with the knowledge revolution which the world is currently passing through, considering that embracing this revolution has become a measure for nations' advancement.

Dr. Emad Al-Saidi, executive director of Remah Center, who came up with the Remah Journal idea, said that, “Establishing the Journal comes from the urgent need to spread the culture of scientific research among school and university students. This is in order to enhance and cultivate students' capacities in this domain, as well as to reinforce the importance of scientific research in their future career path.” he referred to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s statement about his view on traditional education which says: “Learning must be for the purpose of innovation, not just for passing exams.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Basma Malas, who launched the ‘Future Researcher’ initiative, pointed to the effect of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh on changing her personal thinking towards adopting scientific initiatives, commending his unwavering commitment to knowledge and scientific research.

Ms. Mira Mutawa, one of the participating young researchers, gave details on the procedures that she has followed in writing her scientific paper; by using the school library and external references in addition to online references. She praised the importance of her experience and the extent to which she benefited from it, advising her fellow students to develop their skills by pursuing scientific research.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates for the publication of research papers in the Journal were distributed, and honorary shields were exchanged.

It is worth mentioning that the Arab Organization for Quality Assurance in Education (AROQA) is an international non-profit independent association founded in Belgium in 2007. Its main objective is to promote the quality of higher education with a particular focus on the Arab world under the honorary chairmanship of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States and the chairmanship of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh.