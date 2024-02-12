AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has announced the launch of fully-funded scholarships offered from the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital University (TAG-GDU), for specialists and experts in Palestine working in the fields of health, architecture, project management, community development, and reconstruction, particularly with respect to the Gaza reconstruction projects.

These scholarships fall in line with the series of initiatives launched by Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh to empower and sharpen the administrative and technical capacities in support of Gaza.

On this occasion, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed that such scholarships cover five foundational diploma programs designated specially for reconstruction purposes, and will provide experts with the opportunity to improve and enhance their skills in vital areas such as urban planning, project design, community development, and public health, among others.

“Experts who will be awarded this scholarship are not just professionals, they are rather the pioneers who seek to build bridges of hope and progress,” Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said.

He also reaffirmed that this initiative comes in the context of the ongoing efforts to support the reconstruction processes in Gaza after the atrocities committed against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, pointing out that these scholarships aim at strengthening technical capabilities and providing the necessary support to experts who play a key role in achieving the success and sustainability of reconstruction efforts.

"The reconstruction of Gaza becomes more than just a mission when knowledge and determination come together; it is more accurately an opportunity for real transformation," he stated, adding, “We always aim to create a success story that crosses boundaries, and this scholarship paves the way for achieving this goal through creativity and perseverance.”