CAIRO, EGYPT– DP World, operator of the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Ain Sokhna, has received a new state-of-the-art mobile harbour crane, that will further increase productivity and efficiency for the benefit of customers.

The mobile harbour crane, manufactured by Konecranes, arrived recently at the port on the Portuguese ship Vestvind, from Belgium. With a capacity of 125 tons, and a discharge rate of 10 000 tons daily, the crane was designed specifically to handle Capesize bulk carriers.

In addition to the crane, DP World in Sokhna, also received new loader equipment - two Caterpillar 988K loader cranes – with the ability to lift 25 M3 per lift, as well as loading transport vehicles, all aimed at further enhancing efficiency at the terminal. All the equipment will become operational during April.

The equipment, the latest to arrive at an Egyptian port, is part of DP World’s investment in the most advanced equipment to increase the terminal’s capability for enhanced international trade flows in and out of the Port of Ain Sokhna and offer customers best-in-class service.

The company has also opened five freight forwarding offices in Egypt, located in Cairo, Alexandria, Cairo Airport, Sokhna, and Beni Suef, as part of it global freight forwarding network.