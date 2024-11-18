Launching “Experience Exchange Program” and “Future Sustainability Leaders” programs to boost careers in advanced technology roles for young talent.

Creating more opportunities to advance Emirati youth careers in STEM fields via knowledge transfer, internship exchange and mentorship programs on leadership.

Dubai, UAE: Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World, the leading provider of global end-to-end logistics solutions, to accelerate the upskilling of Emirati youth in sustainability and digital technologies.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric’s Global Chairman and Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC. The MoU was signed by Maha AlQattan, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of DP World, and Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric.

As part of the agreement, Schneider Electric and DP World will collaborate on an ‘Experience Exchange’ Program and a ‘Future Sustainability Leaders’ Program.

As part of the “Experience Exchange Program”, three employees from each company will spend time at the partner organization to enhance knowledge sharing and deepen mutual understanding of sustainability practices across business operations.

In addition, the “Future Sustainability Leaders”, starting next year, will empower a select group of UAE fresh graduate with industry knowledge and practical experience to drive sustainability forward. The five-month initiative includes training and knowledge transfer programs focused on sustainability, decarbonization, and AI, followed by a one-month long internship.

Maha AlQattan, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of DP World, said: “We are using our reach at DP World to expand opportunities and bridge the divide across Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths. We want to ensure no one gets left behind as the world responds to the challenge of climate change, and that means equipping youth with the tools and skills to succeed. Partnerships like the one with Schneider Electric go a long way in driving this forward, and we’re proud to collectively advance the UAE’s ambitious youth and climate agenda.”

Commenting on the agreement, Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, said: "We are proud to collaborate with DP World to support the next generation of Emirati talent across sustainability and technology. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to developing future leaders in sustainability and supporting the UAE’s vision for a sustainable economy. By empowering young Emirati professionals, we are not only enhancing their individual development but also advancing the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in innovation and sustainable technology, driving progress both locally and internationally."

The collaboration complements Schneider Electric’s ongoing initiatives in the UAE, including the “Tamayuz Program”, which focuses on empowering Emirati graduates and boosting female participation in industrial sectors. Earlier this year, DP World has also launched a global education platform offering resources that emphasize green, digital, STEM, and logistics skills, as part of its broader $35 million investment target for education by 2030.