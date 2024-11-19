Dubai, UAE: DP World and SailGP, both leaders of progress in their respective fields, have announced a groundbreaking global logistics partnership. The collaboration will see DP World, a world-leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, become a SailGP global partner and oversee the transport and delivery of SailGP’s annual event calendar, spanning some of the world’s most iconic destinations.

The three-season partnership will kick off at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by P&O Marinas - the opening event of SailGP’s 2025 Season. The championship’s largest-ever fleet of national teams will take to the waters at P&O Marinas Port Mina Rashid this weekend (November 23–24, 2024), setting the stage for an innovative alliance dedicated to efficiency, sustainability and progress.

SailGP Managing Director Andrew Thompson said: “We’re thrilled to welcome DP World onboard as SailGP’s Global Smart Logistics Partner. SailGP is one of the most complex logistical operations in sport. Transporting thousands of pieces of race equipment around the world means we need to work with industry-leading, forward thinking partners such as DP World. Together, we’re finding new and innovative ways to bring our global calendar and the most exciting racing on water to more fans than ever before - shaping a truly unique and authentic global partnership.”

DP World Chief Communications Officer Daniel van Otterdijk said: “We’re delighted to partner with SailGP to help them deliver smarter, more efficient, more sustainable logistics solutions for their global calendar of races over the next three years. It’s another great opportunity to bring our global network and world class logistics capabilities to the sporting arena and we’re excited to get started at the race this weekend.”

Powered by its global network of over 115,000 employees in 78 countries, DP World is ideally placed to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end logistics for SailGP’s events on five continents, including in cities such as Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, New York, and Geneva. With commitments to sustainable event delivery and carbon footprint reduction as a championship, DP World will support this through the design of a tailored logistics schedule that follows the regionally-clustered calendar, prioritizing low-carbon transport methods such as sea freight and using route optimisation to ensure efficiency in planning. DP World will also provide comprehensive carbon data tracking on a race by race basis to ensure accurate reporting for SailGP as well as reducing its carbon footprint.

SailGP’s logistics operation demands fast, efficient and sustainable transportation and storage of the global championship’s 12-strong fleet of high-tech F50 catamarans and broader technical operations across multiple continents. The F50s require disassembly into carefully designed components that fit into custom containers for multimodal transport before being reconstructed at race locations in SailGP’S technical ‘pit-lane’ area. In addition, essential supplies including team boats, event equipment and racecourse infrastructure require transportation across the season.

DP World will also enjoy a host of other rights as part of the new partnership with the global racing championship, including prominent branding at all SailGP events, both within the Race Stadium and on SailGP’s F50 fleet. DP World branding will also be visible virtually around the racecourse, utilizing SailGP’s award-winning LiveLine graphics and broadcast production - beamed into households in more than 212 territories globally.

DP World will support SailGP’s most impactful women’s development camp to date in Dubai. With bespoke training in key positions and practice racing – on and off the water – the program will signify a step forward in SailGP’s ambition to achieve more gender equity in the sport.

Kicking off this weekend, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by P&O Marinas is set to be a flagship event on the Middle East sporting calendar – the third time SailGP has visited the city. There will also be music performances by Tinie Tempah and Craig David over the weekend. Remaining tickets to the event are on sale now at SailGP.com/dubai.