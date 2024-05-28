Partnership will strengthen food security in a region that imports up to 85% of food supplies

Dubai, UAE – DP World has partnered with Maalexi, the UAE-based dynamic risk management platform for SME agri-businesses, to create new efficiencies and access to a wider range of food products at Jebel Ali Port, providing another boost to food security in the Gulf.

The strategic partnership will empower Maalexi to leverage DP World’s global network and advanced temperature-controlled storage at Jebel Ali Port to offer a wider variety of products with faster delivery time, making it easier and more efficient for UAE businesses and those in the wider region to access essential food supplies.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, commented:

“We are committed to setting new standards for food distribution. Through our partnership with Maalexi, we are set to boost the agricultural trade ecosystem in the UAE and the wider region. By leveraging our world-class multimodal infrastructure and temperature-controlled storage units along with Maalexi’s innovative technology, we can ensure food products are moved efficiently and strengthen food security in the process.”

Maalexi’s innovative digital platform allows thousands of UAE-based SMEs to procure food and agricultural products safer, faster and cheaper than ever before. The proprietary technologies inspect, monitor and control climate conditions for food and agricultural produce, enabling continuous stock updates and price-locking for buyers of Maalexi-owned produce across the region.

Dr. Azam Pasha, Co-founder and CEO of Maalexi, said:

"We are excited to announce this partnership with a global leader in logistics. The Jebel Ali facility will provide enhanced visibility and supplies to buyers, enabling them to execute purchases within seconds on the Maalexi platform while benefitting from our suite of risk management tools. There will be a substantial impact for SME buyers and sellers in the GCC agricultural market, and we look forward to delivering this via our innovative, continually evolving tech stack.”

The collaboration comes on the heels of DP World breaking ground at its new $150 million Agri Terminals facility at Jebel Ali Port, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to the future of food security in a region which imports as much as 85% of its food supplies1. The UAE alone imports some $24 billion worth of food and agricultural products each year,2 nearly half of the GCC’s total. Jebel Ali is key to this, handling almost three-quarters of the UAE's food and beverage trade by value.

It is also the latest initiative by Maalexi in the UAE, following a strategic credit insurance agreement with Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE's Federal export credit company, in April 2024, to mitigate credit risks faced by SME buyers and importers.

About Maalexi

Maalexi is a pioneering agri-trade fintech focused on strengthening global food security. By providing a full-stack platform for SME agri-buyers and sellers, Maalexi enables safe, fast, and cost-effective cross-border transactions, contributing to the sustainability of agri-businesses worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.maalexi.com/

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 108,100 employees, spanning 74 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses - Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

