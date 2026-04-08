Muscat, Oman: Downe House Muscat marked the start of its third term by bringing its community together once again, with a warm and welcoming gathering that reflects the school’s deep-rooted commitment to connection, culture and shared experience.

Held on 5th April, the community event welcomed parents, students and staff back to campus following the spring break. More than a simple return to school, it set the tone for the term ahead — one centred on belonging, wellbeing and meaningful relationships.

Families came together in a relaxed setting to reconnect, share food and enjoy time with one another, reinforcing the strong sense of community that sits at the heart of the school. It is this consistent focus, both inside and outside the classroom, that defines the Downe House Muscat experience.

Ms Helen Booth-Smith, Principal of Downe House Muscat, said: “Community is at the heart of life at Downe House Muscat. It is important for us to create an opportunity for families to come together, reconnect and mark the start of the third term in a meaningful way. Moments like these reflect a school that goes beyond academics, placing equal importance on connection, compassion and cultural appreciation.”

The start-of-term gathering is just one of a series of initiatives that brings the school community together throughout the year. In recent weeks, families have taken part in a charity food collection in partnership with Dar Al Atta’a, supporting those in need across Oman — an initiative that saw strong engagement from students and parents alike.

Students also celebrated Qaranqasho, Oman’s much-loved mid-Ramadan tradition, through a vibrant in-school event. Dressed in traditional attire, students immersed themselves in local customs, deepening their understanding of Omani culture while celebrating alongside their peers.

Downe House Muscat is the first British international girls’ school in the Sultanate of Oman, offering a world-class education while building a strong sense of community and cultural understanding.

For more information, visit: http://www.downehousemuscat.com/

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About Downe House Muscat

Downe House Muscat opened in August 2022 as the first British International Girls school in the Sultanate of Oman and the first UK girls’ school to open a campus anywhere in the world.

Downe House brings over a century of teaching experience to Muscat, helping to deliver a first-class education for girls aged between 3 and 18. With a strong focus on academic excellence and pupil well-being, Downe House develops pupils into confident young ladies with the abilities to contribute successfully to society and on a global stage.

Recent examination results demonstrate exceptional teaching and learning outcomes as 41% of GCSE pupils earned grades 9-7 (A*-A) and 78% achieved grades 9-4 (A*-C), far higher than the average results compared to those achieved in UK schools.

2024 Pearson achievements:

Our pupils achieved the following 2024 Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards - excelling across 8 prestigious categories:

Highest Mark in Oman: Pearson Edexcel International GCSE Art and Design: Fine Art

Highest Mark in the World: Pearson Edexcel International Advanced Level Arabic

Read more about Downe House Muscat at: www.downehousemuscat.com

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar. www.cognita.com.