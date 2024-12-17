Diriyah: Dolce&Gabbana, the Italian luxury fashion brand, has opened a new 1,500 sq m luxury center in Diriyah, The City of Earth, featuring a boutique and café, DG Caffè. The brand center, one of Dolce&Gabbana’s largest worldwide, seamlessly blends Italian elegance with traditional Najdi architectural heritage, enhancing the vibrant atmoehsphere of Bujairi Terrace—Diriyah's premier fine dining destination and a centerpiece of Diriyah Company's urban development project.

Dolce&Gabbana collections, including clothing, accessories, fine jewelry, watches, beauty, and home décor are showcased on bespoke displays framed by a dynamic ceiling system that amplifies the sense of space. Additionally, the boutique features an exclusive Abaya section, showcasing Dolce&Gabbana's dedication to honoring and celebrating local cultural traditions.

Drawing inspiration from Italy’s rich culinary tradition meanwhile, DG Caffè at the heart of the boutique features a carefully curated menu tailored to Saudi tastes.

Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “We are excited to unveil Dolce&Gabbana’s new boutique and café that will add an additional touch of luxury to the vibrant setting of Bujairi Terrace, our premier dining and retail destination. As we progress on our journey to create the world’s greatest gathering place and a center point of cultural tourism—one that will feature more than 1,000 retail outlets and dining concepts spanning 566,000 square meters—we invite global business partners to join us on this remarkable journey.”

Since its opening, Bujairi Terrace and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif have welcomed over two million visits, with tourists and locals alike drawn to world-class cultural, dining and retail experiences in a historic setting.

Diriyah is a city within a city that and a premier live-work-play destination that will be home for over 100,000 residents. Under transformation by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is projected to attract 50 million annual visits by 2030, driven by its world-class living, retail, hospitality, and cultural offering that will serve as a benchmark for future retail and lifestyle development.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.