Doha, Qatar – Doha Oasis has launched, for the first time ever, Eid Wonder Passes — curated packages that meet all its guests’ needs during the Eid month across its signature experiences and properties including a premium bundle of entertainment, wellness, and dining experiences designed to make the most of the festive season. Available for limited purchase from 1st to 20th June, the Eid Wonder Passes offer unmatched access to the most iconic attractions at Doha Oasis under one pass.

Whether it’s family bonding, solo adventures, or tranquil self-care, the Eid Wonder Passes are designed to offer flexible, personalized access to the diverse experiences housed within the tourist destination. From the region’s most exciting indoor theme park to rejuvenating spa treatments, luxurious beauty services, gourmet dining, indoor skydiving, pool access, cinema thrills, bowling fun, and more — every pass offers incredible value and flexibility.

Three Categories, 10 Passes

The Eid Wonder Passes comes in three thoughtfully crafted categories:

Individual Passes – Five Individual Passes including two VIP options designed for thrill-seekers including Quest Theme Park Access, Pool Access at Banyan Tree Doha, indoor skydiving at iFLY Quest, cinema & bowling bundles at Novo Cinemas in Doha Oasis, and dining vouchers at more than 10 international restaurants and cafes.

Wellness Passes – Two passes that provide a tranquil escape featuring spa treatments, pool access at Banyan Tree Doha Hotel, and elegant dining experiences at more than 10 international restaurants and cafes with options available for both individuals and couples.

Friends and Family Passes – Three passes including one VIP, with access to Quest, iFly indoor skydiving, Novo Cinemas and bowling at Doha Oasis and exclusive family dining vouchers.

Each pass is valid for use throughout June 2025, making it a perfect Eid gift or group outing experience.

Leadership Perspective

“Eid is a time of joy, reflection, and meaningful connection; a season that invites us to slow down, come together, and create lasting memories,” said Victor Agha, Chairman of Doha Oasis. “For the first time ever, we are proud to introduce the Eid Wonder Passes. A curated experience that embodies the spirit of celebration across every dimension of Doha Oasis. It is a reflection of our commitment to delivering exceptional moments at every turn and to position Doha Oasis as a unique destination for festive elegance and unforgettable experiences.”

Digital-First Convenience

The Eid Wonder Passes will be available for online purchase exclusively through the official Platinum List website. Doha Oasis Guests are encouraged to book early, as sales are limited from 1st to 20th June, with redemption available until June 30, 2025.

About Doha Oasis

Doha Oasis is a premier multi-experience destination nestled in the heart of Doha, spanning 440,000 square meters. This exceptional development features the 5-star Banyan Tree Doha Hotel & Residences, Qatar’s first indoor theme park, Quest—which boasts two Guinness World Records rides—and the largest luxury department store in the Middle East, Printemps Doha. Complemented by a profile of international food and beverage options and a luxurious cinematic experience at Novo cinemas. Doha Oasis also features five indoor padel courts, two of which offer ultimate privacy at Doha Oasis Padel. With its diverse range of world-class leisure and dining experiences, Doha Oasis delivers an unmatched blend of hospitality, luxury, entertainment and lifestyle. Doha Oasis has recently acquired Ever Fashion Luxury Group, a distinguished leader in the luxury retail sector, representing a portfolio of over 26 international fashion brands. Since its grand opening in 2021, Doha Oasis has established itself as a distinguished landmark, renowned for its commitment to delivering excellence across all its offerings. For more information, please visit dohaoasis.com or our social media pages: Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

