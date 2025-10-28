Doha, Qatar: The Organising Committee of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026) has signed a cooperation agreement with Barzan Holdings, under which the company will serve as the Strategic Partner and Gold Sponsor of the prestigious event for the fourth consecutive edition.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, Head of State and Supreme Commander of Qatar Armed Forces, and hosted and organised by the Qatar Armed Forces, the ninth edition of DIMDEX will take place from 19 to 22 January 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre. The event will be held under the theme: “A Global Hub for Defence Innovations: Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow.”

The enduring partnership between DIMDEX and Barzan Holdings underscores the commitment of national entities to supporting major events hosted by the State of Qatar. It further reflects the notable advancement of the country’s defence industries, while providing Barzan Holdings with a unique platform to present its innovations to global markets and to engage with the wealth of expertise the event attracts.

The signing ceremony was held at the Qatar Ministry of Defence in the presence of HE Lt Gen (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces and Mr. Mohammed Ahmad Al-Mulla, Chief Investment Officer at Barzan Holdings. The agreement was officiated by Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of the DIMDEX Organising Committee and Omar Fahad Al-Qadi, Chief Commercial Officer at Barzan Holdings.

HE Lt Gen (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces said: “The Qatari Armed Forces take great pride in organising and hosting the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference, which serves as a platform that reflects our commitment to excellence in the military field. Our partnerships with national bodies and institutions play a vital role in the success of this event and in enhancing its international impact. By combining expertise, innovation, and strategic vision, we work together to strengthen Qatar’s position across various security and defence sectors, and to build partnerships that contribute to fostering security and achieving sustainable development”.

On the occasion, Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of the DIMDEX Organising Committee, stated: “Our longstanding partnership with Barzan Holdings represents a cornerstone in delivering another exceptional edition of DIMDEX. The company’s pivotal role in advancing the defence industry and introducing cutting-edge technologies to the State of Qatar is fully aligned with our aspirations to build a future defined by sustainable security for generations to come. DIMDEX continues to serve as a premier platform for showcasing these innovations, fostering dialogue between government decision makers, industry leaders and exhibitors, and enabling the establishment of strategic partnerships that shape the future of defence and security regionally and globally.”

Eng. Mohammed Bin Bader Al Sadah, Group Chief Executive Officer of Barzan Holdings commented: “As long-time partners of DIMDEX, Barzan Holdings is proud to return as a Strategic Partner and Gold Sponsor for the 2026 edition. Over the years, our collaboration has been central to advancing Qatar’s defence and maritime security goals. One of our main objectives in this edition is to showcase our capabilities, products and services to the international market, and DIMDEX provides us with a strategic avenue to achieve that. DIMDEX remains a vital platform for us to connect with industry leaders, showcase our latest technologies, and explore new partnerships that drive innovation and contribute to regional security. Together, we are shaping a safer and more secure future through collaboration, technology, and shared expertise.”

The Barzan Holdings pavilion at DIMDEX 2026 is anticipated to be a focal point of interest for visitors, where the company will present its most recent achievements and contributions to the maritime defence sector. As a national leader in the defence and security sector, Barzan Holdings serves as a key gateway for defence industry trade in Qatar. The company actively fosters global cooperation and influential partnerships aimed at advancing knowledge-sharing and investment in innovative defence technologies, thereby consolidating Qatar’s position at the forefront of opportunities in the current and future defence markets.

DIMDEX reaffirms the State of Qatar’s commitment to providing a world-class platform to showcase advanced defence innovations, strengthen long-term partnerships, and create new business opportunities. The event further contributes to supporting local economic growth by attracting thousands of participants and visitors in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The ninth edition of DIMDEX, held over four days, will bring together an elite gathering of naval commanders, representatives from military and government entities, a wide spectrum of leading national and international defence companies, and key decision-makers from across the international defence industry.