Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for fashion, dining, and entertainment, unveils its fourth quarter edition of Festival Magazine, now available online. With the F1 sensation, Yuki Tsunoda, gracing its cover, this edition is designed as the season's ultimate guide.

The last edition of 2023 is set to fascinate and engage a wide audience, ranging from local aficionados to international tourists, drawing them into a vivid world of fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment. Among the highlights is an exclusive feature on the ALPHATAURI Fall & Winter 2023 collection available at Harvey Nichols.

The magazine unfolds over 60 distinct brand stories that cater to every palate such as Lacoste, Guess, Purificacion Garcia, and many others spanning categories from fashion and beauty to home, dining, and entertainment at Angry Birds World and Snow Dunes.

This edition also brings exciting news about Doha Festival City is new retailtainment offering. Additionally, they can explore the groundbreaking Virtual Mall, poised to revolutionize digital shopping. Furthermore, readers can look forward to the upcoming show 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' experience, which will be showcased from 22nd to 28th October 2023. Visitors can anticipate trick basketball demonstrations, and a range of engaging activities in a themed kids' zone.

The magazine's pages are adorned with enlightening articles that reflect the diverse offerings of Doha Festival City. Dive into the latest fashion arrivals with "New In At Debenhams: Name It, Vero Moda & Jack & Jones", immerse yourself in the world of luxury furniture and design at the "That’s Living Design District", a one-stop destination highlighting cohesive collections from its flagship brand and exquisite pieces from globally renowned partners. Moreover, the magazine heralds the launch of "Tanishq Middle East in Doha at Doha Festival City", marking the brand's illustrious debut in the region. Each article promises readers a journey of discovery, capturing the very essence of what Doha Festival City stands for.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, remarked, "Each edition of the Festival Magazine underscores our dedication to its slogan 'It's My Place, My Choice', by offering unique and unparalleled experiences. Having the F1 star, Yuki Tsunoda, grace our cover in this fourth quarter edition embodies that commitment. We warmly invite everyone to explore our digital magazine, immerse themselves in the magazine's content, and be part of the vibrant conversations this season promises."

Doha Festival City continues its endeavor to magnify brand awareness and invigorate its digital platform. With this edition, it beckons fashion enthusiasts, shoppers, gourmets, and entertainment aficionados to immerse themselves in the Festival Magazine and acquaint themselves with the freshest trends and experiences.

Festival Magazine stands as a holistic guide, bridging diverse interests from fashion and beauty to home essentials, gastronomy, and leisure. Featuring over 50 elite brands spanning fashion, beauty, skincare, home decor, culinary delights, and recreational activities, this edition illuminates the premium experiences Doha Festival City promises its visitors.

Doha Festival City continues to set the benchmark in the digital landscape, consistently pioneering innovative online initiatives that resonate with the evolving demands of today's consumers. By seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art technology with its unparalleled retail and entertainment offerings, Doha Festival City has established itself as the market leader in digital engagement. Whether it's the immersive Virtual Mall experience, the interactive features of the Festival Magazine, or the dynamic content on its digital platforms, Doha Festival City remains at the forefront of digital transformation, always aiming to enhance the customer journey and set new standards in the industry.

Over time, Festival Magazine has built a legacy of success, with its prior editions captivating a significant readership. Its prominence is bolstered by strategic in-mall placements, bespoke seating zones, and consistent visibility across print and digital landscapes. Beyond being a source of entertainment and information for its readers, Festival Magazine also functions as an instrumental platform, amplifying the reach of numerous retailers nestled within Doha Festival City.

From its inception as a tangible magazine in 2019, Festival Magazine has adeptly transitioned to the digital realm, resonating with contemporary trends and aligning with the dynamic preferences of its audience. Readers eager to explore its contents can journey through magazine.dohafestivalcity.com, a pivotal digital touchpoint of Doha Festival City.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining, and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique, and ACE. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online quarterly lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall. The magazine is the ultimate showcase for top fashion, beauty trends & dining experiences.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com