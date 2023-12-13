Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is pleased to introduce its groundbreaking outdoor extension, The Village, on December 14. Embracing its new brand message “My Space, My Choice,” The Village offers a family-friendly open space ideal for relaxation and creating unforgettable moments.

Doha Festival City’s fresh expansion brings to Qatar a transformative era in entertainment, nurturing a sense of community by serving as a dynamic hub for social gatherings.

A novel outdoor venture, The Village serves as a haven that appeals to and resonates with all ages. The Village is tailored to host a diverse range of activities, making it the preferred choice for families and shoppers.

To celebrate its grand opening, The Village will kick off with the "Madagascar Stars of the Jungle" show, debuting on December 14. This live show, featuring fan-favorite Madagascar characters like Alex, Marty, Gloria, and others, offers a blend of music, dance, and interactive photo opportunities, perfect for family entertainment. Running daily from 2 pm to 10 pm until December 23, the show provides a unique chance to meet the characters in person.

In addition, The Village will host Doha Festival City’s Hot Air Balloon from December 19 until December 30, starting from 5pm on weekends, a unique visual experience ideal for those special Instagram moments. Visitors can also enjoy the night glow feature, making their visit a truly remarkable experience.

The Village is an outdoor space that combines greenery, festivities, and family-friendly amenities. It features kids' play areas and a Water Fountain debuting in January, adding to the fun. The area includes a variety of shops and F&B units, catering to both shopping and dining needs. The Village offers a mix of leisure and excitement, making it a practical and enjoyable destination for families.

Robert Hall, Doha Festival City's General Manager, commented saying: "The Village marks a new chapter at Doha Festival City, providing a distinctive open space for the community to relax and enjoy special moments. In line with our brand message 'It’s My Place, My Choice,', we have blended family fun with the joy of outdoor spaces. Our idea of ‘Gift of Space in which to relax and spend time’ is now available outdoors temporarily, setting stage for future endeavours. This extended outdoor space enhances the customer experience, keeping the welcoming feel of Doha Festival City alive. We invite everyone to experience this amazing journey with us”.

For younger visitors, the Festival Inflata Park and the Shaded Kids Play area promise a world of fun and excitement. In addition, The Village will host the White Boutique to further enhance the experience featuring 34 kiosks, showcasing a diverse range of products including traditional clothing like jalabiyas and abayas, accessories, perfumes, children's wear, crafts, and regional delicacies.

Food enthusiasts will find The Village's selection of cafes and dining outlets irresistible, including IKEA Café, Belgian Frites, and Halo Café. These dining options, along with others, offer a diverse array of culinary experiences, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences, including a mix of international and local dishes to satiate diverse palates.

The Village’s versatile event spaces are set to host a variety of cultural, social, and entertainment events, making it a hub of community activity for concerts and cultural festivals.

Visitors entering The Village will be greeted by open space, providing a serene and picturesque environment for relaxation. The open outdoor space serve as an idyllic setting for both quiet contemplation and family picnics.

For more information and updates on The Village, please call 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/product/thevillage.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining, and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique, and ACE. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online quarterly lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall. The magazine is the ultimate showcase for top fashion, beauty trends & dining experiences.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City has won two prestigious awards from Qatar Tourism, ‘Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall’ and ‘Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability’. These awards are a testament to Doha Festival City's commitment to excellence in customer service and its innovative approach to sustainability, further establishing it as a leader in the retail and entertainment sectors in Qatar.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com