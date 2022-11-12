Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, announced the launch of the month-long #WorldLetsMeet event programme to celebrate the upcoming international football tournament.

Held from 17th November and 18th December, between 4 PM and 12 midnight daily, the event programme will see the Mall’s Centre Court during the football season boasting a series of world-class live entertainment and football-centric activities with an aim to offer visitors an engaging experience.

The mainstage of the Centre Court will showcase an impressive lineup of multicultural performances featuring traditional dances, juggling and balancing acts, magic tricks, a robot show and freestyling at 5PM, 7PM and 9PM. International guests will especially enjoy local and regional performances such as a Qatari Ardha, a Palestinian Dabke, a Lebanese Dabke, a Tanoura dance, a Morrocan Band, among many others. Doha Festival City curated the shows to ensure that they cater to a wide local and international audience of all ages.

“We have designed activations and spaces that would allow football fans to engage with the games while enjoying their time at the Mall. Our month-long #WorldLetsMeet event is an invitation to all our visitors from Qatar and around the world to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event and for us to enhance our engagement with our customers and to offer them an even better experience at the one and only Mall of choice for the entire family,” says Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager.

In addition, the Mall will be buzzing with activities and parades such as mascots and princess costumes, foosball table games, seated football games, PlayStation games, arcade games, and face painting by Maison De Joelle, offering visitors from Qatar and across the globe memorable moments.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

For more information on the mall's operating hours please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining, and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique, and ACE. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com