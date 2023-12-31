Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, has proudly announced its Diamond sponsorship for Shop Qatar 2024, the country’s largest annual shopping festival, taking place from 1-27 January 2024, and organized by Visit Qatar.

Shoppers and visitors can enhance their shopping experience during Shop Qatar at Doha Festival City, where fun meets fashion for the whole family. They can dive into a shopping fiesta with exclusive deals, dazzling performances, and exciting prizes, including a Land Rover Defender 90 Coupe which will be displayed at Doha Festival City’s luxury court. The festival promises a dynamic experience with live shows, interactive activities, and a myriad of vibrant attractions strategically placed throughout the mall to cater to families and kids.

Adding to the thrill, the festival introduces "Shop more... Save more!" with offers and discounts across over 500 stores, many of which will be offering special sales and deals – an enticing proposition for shoppers.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, shares his excitement about Shop Qatar 2024, emphasizing, "Shop Qatar 2024 at Doha Festival City is not just a shopping festival; it's a vibrant celebration of the extensive offers, discounts, and unparalleled shopping experience we provide. We are proud to partner with Shop Qatar and Visit Qatar again to offer our visitors an unforgettable shopping extravaganza. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional shopping opportunities, fostering cultural connections, and creating moments that leave a lasting impression on the hearts of our visitors."

At the heart of the festival, Doha Festival City brings forth the mantra, 'Shop More... Play more!', presenting "The Miraculous Show" at The Village – a captivating experience inspired by the popular animated series featuring the iconic Ladybug and Cat Noir. In addition to live dynamic performances, themed games, interactive activities, and exclusive photo opportunities, visitors can redeem access to the Miraculous Activity Zone at the Village for every 100 QAR spent.

Moreover, visitors can immerse themselves in an exclusive gaming experience while seizing the opportunity to drive away in a brand-new Land Rover Defender and win exciting cash prizes. It is a simple formula: 'Shop More… Win more!' Shop Qatar transforms the concept of "luck." Visitors who spend at least 200 QAR at participating shops can redeem their receipts at the redemption gaming booths located in the Entertainment Node and near Cup of Joe. This redemption offers the chance to enter weekly raffles to win a Land Rover Defender and cash prizes. Additionally, for every 200 QAR spent, they can participate in engaging games for a chance to win vouchers redeemable at Doha Festival City’s stores.

Dynamic roaming performances and lively entertainment will take place on weekends throughout the month keeping the mall abuzz with activations and events.

The festival will culminate with a grand closing ceremony on 27 January at The Village, featuring the last Mega Raffle Draw and an awards ceremony presented by special hosts, along with a special performance. Prizes will include a luxurious Land Rover Defender 90 Coupe, thrilling giveaways dispensed by hosts through engaging interactive contests, and cash prizes of diverse values. Among the winners, three fortunate individuals will each secure 10,000 QAR, two winners will claim 20,000 QAR each, and one winner will get 50,000 QAR.

In a gesture of appreciation, Visit Qatar is set to recognize shopping malls and their distinguished team members during the 'Mall & Retail Awards' ceremony, strategically timed to coincide with the culmination of Shop Qatar 2024. This event is designed to applaud participation and creativity, shining a spotlight on exceptional accomplishments in branding, commendable contributions from staff members, and the overarching improvement of customer experiences within the retail domain.

For more information, please call on 4035 4444 or check http://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/whats-on/events/shopqatar.

For media enquiries, please contact: Beatrice Zemelyte, Assistant PR Manager, Muse: beatrice.zemelyte@the-muse.co

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate shopping destination, encompasses over 470 stores within its 250,000 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Debenhams, Harvey Nichols Doha, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewllery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, Centrepoint, and Marks & Spencer.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including popular eateries such as Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s, and local favorites Monoprix and Jamie’s Italian, as well as traditional restaurants like Yasmine Palace and Laduree. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a wintry wonderland at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mall houses Qatar's first VOX 4D cinema complex, providing an exceptional movie-going experience.

In October 2023, Doha Festival City introduced the Virtual Mall, a state-of-the-art 3D digital shopping platform that transforms the retail experience. This innovative platform allows customers to explore the mall virtually and interact with store experts, merging the convenience of online shopping with the feel of an in-person visit.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

Another major development is The Village, the newly opened outdoor extension at Doha Festival City. This family-friendly area offers an immersive outdoor experience, complete with a variety of amenities. Highlights include a captivating water fountain, dedicated kids' play areas, and a diverse selection of shops and dining options. Aligning with the brand message “My Space, My Choice,” The Village enriches the community experience and embodies the "Live More" aspect for families, enhancing the space and complementing the shopping experience.

The mall has been honored as the 2023 Visit Qatar winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' showcasing its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. This recognition is accompanied by the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor and accolades from KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.

For more information, visit www.dohafestivalcity.com/home.