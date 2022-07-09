Qatar’s one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment collaborated with Qatar Charity to collect aid for Somalia

Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, collaborated with Qatar Charity to provide urgent aid to Somalia and contribute to alleviating the suffering of those affected by the severe drought that is sweeping the country causing famine and displacement.

The collaboration was announced in tandem with Qatar Charity’s campaign to aid Somalia under the slogan "Stop the Famine of Somalia" where Qatar Charity is collecting donations to provide food baskets, non-food items, and portable water tanks to families affected by the drought crisis. The Mall’s initiative came as an urgent response to provide urgent relief aid and the necessary needs to those affected by the severe drought impact in Somalia, contributing to saving the lives of more than half of the country’s population.

Commenting on the collaboration, Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager, said: “We are delighted to cooperate with Qatar Charity to extend a helping hand to the people of Somalia. As a socially responsible Mall, Doha Festival City continuously supports the efforts of local non-governmental organizations in their charity and relief work in Qatar and around the globe. Our #FestivalCares programme supports humanitarian initiatives that alleviate suffering through providing a platform for spreading awareness and collecting aid.”

The Director of the Resource Development Department at Qatar Charity expressed his appreciation for Doha Festival City's participation in the Somalia Relief Campaign by providing a platform for Qatar Charity to contribute to the fundraising for the needy. He praised the continued cooperation between Qatar Charity and Doha Festival City, in the provision of a physical space for collection, and fundraising boxes to collect donations from mall visitors. He also stressed Qatar Charity’s keenness on engaging companies and businesses in charitable work within the framework of their community responsibility. He praised the successful cooperation with companies, businesses, and community members as being fundamental for the success of charitable work at the local level.

Earlier this year, the Mall partnered with Qatar Charity by hosting a flash mob performance to raise awareness on the plight of Syrian Refugees in the winter. This Ramadan, Doha Festival City donated 500 boxes with essential Ramadan food supplies to those in need through the support of Qatar Charity.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

