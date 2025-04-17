This collaboration supports Abu Dhabi's commitment to building a resilient healthcare ecosystem that prioritises preventative, personalised and comprehensive care

Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its commitment to advance healthcare innovation, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has announced a dual Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Gilead Sciences, a global biopharmaceutical company, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025 (ADGHW). As part of the agreement, both parties aim to broaden collaboration in clinical research, advanced therapies and healthcare accessibility, while also enhancing treatment options and driving cutting-edge medical innovation in the emirate

In the presence of H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the MoU was signed by Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Vitor Papao, General Manager, Middle East, Russia, Turkiye at Gilead Sciences.

Reflecting Abu Dhabi's standing as a global leader in healthcare innovation, these agreements are set to propel the emirate to the forefront of medical research and development. By focusing on advancements in virology and cell therapies, the partnership aims to expand access to pioneering treatments and enhance healthcare outcomes for communities. This strategic collaboration reinforces Abu Dhabi's commitment to integrating state-of-the-art medical technologies and research capabilities, thus ensuring the emirate remains a hub for healthcare excellence and a model for world-class healthcare practices.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Research and development are crucial for fostering innovation and ensuring the sustainable advancement of the health and life sciences ecosystem. This commitment ultimately supports proactive and holistic care for our communities. In alignment with Abu Dhabi’s vision to establish one of the world’s smartest healthcare systems, we are dedicated to empowering our community with the tools necessary for maintaining healthy populations for generations to come. Furthermore, we continue to forge strategic partnerships that enhance our capacity to deliver best-in-class care to community members in the emirate and beyond.”

Vitor Papao, General Manager, Middle East, Russia, Turkiye at Gilead Sciences commented: “These MoUs reaffirm Gilead and Kite’s commitment to healthcare innovation and underscore our l contribution to the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. By collaborating with leading institutions, we are proud to support Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a leader in medical research and advanced therapeutics backed by a robust knowledge economy. This collaboration aligns with national efforts to strengthen healthcare systems, advance medical research, and expand access to life-changing treatments, such as our innovative CAR T-cell therapies.”

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

ADGHW 2025 offers complimentary visitor passes that grant access to the event’s Start Up Zone, live stage sessions and exhibition hall featuring 150 global leaders in health. For more information, visit www.adghw.com

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulative body of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Committed to ensuring excellence in healthcare, DoH monitors the health status of the population while shaping the regulatory framework for the health system. This includes inspecting against regulations, enforcing standards and encouraging the adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare providers in the Emirate. Abu Dhabi remains dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare by establishing an intelligent and sustainable ecosystem that prioritises health, longevity and quality of life for all community members. Leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge capabilities, DoH continues to develop and implement initiatives and programmes in line with its strategic focus areas, Healthy Population, Best-in-Class Care and Resilience and Innovation. These efforts reflect DoH’s unwavering commitment to predicting, preventing and personalising healthcare for every individual.

For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. Gilead acquired Kite in 2017.

About Kite

Kite, a Gilead Company, is a global biopharmaceutical company based in Santa Monica, California, focused on achieving cures with cell therapy. As the global cell therapy leader, Kite has treated more patients with CAR T-cell therapy than any other company. Kite has the largest in-house cell therapy manufacturing network in the world, spanning process development, vector manufacturing, clinical trial supply and commercial product manufacturing.