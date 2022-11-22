Dubai. Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in UAE, has been named the “Best in Future of Customer Experience” by the IDC-DX Future Enterprise Awards 2022. The award was given to five outstanding companies that have all been recognised for their exceptional commitment to customer journey enhancement by constantly rethinking and effectively transforming the way they conduct customer-related engagement, experience, and service.

Mr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO, DNI, says, “As DNI, we are truly grateful to celebrate being named best in future of customer experience by the prestigious IDC awarding body. This is, indeed, an remarkable achievement for DNI to be nominated and awarded alongside prominent government and non-government entities such as DHA, MoHAP, RTA, Dubai Taxi Corporation, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Aster Healthcare and Union Coop.. The award recognises DNI’s customer experience touch points enhancement as part of our digital transformation journey and trust bestowed by our esteemed clientele. I would like to commend the excellent work of the DNI team for their commitment.”

The prestigious IDC Future Enterprise Awards formally recognizes the achievements of UAE-based organizations that have successfully planned and executed digital transformation (DX) initiatives across multiple areas of their businesses by implementing disruptive digital technologies and successfully bringing their businesses into the future. DNI has fully committed to this goal through its ‘Future of customer experience strategy” supported by multiple initiatives as part of the transformation journey. One of which is the state-of-the-art Contact Center introducing new communications channels and online services, such as mobile applications, offering a seamless experience to health insurance members with a dedicated team. DNI has also robust Complaint Management System (CMS) to handle, manage, respond, and report customer grievances and resolve them promptly.

DNI remains committed to implementing the quality policy through the application of the international standard, ISO 9001: 2015 quality management system, which focuses on providing high-quality services that meet the needs and expectations of the various interested parties.

IDC Future Enterprise Awards is organised by the International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets world wide.

-Ends-

About DNI

One of the leading Insurance Companies in UAE, Dubai National Insurance (DNI), is operating in Dubai since 1991 with a branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

Following a change in management in early 2021, DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Phone: 600 5 80000

Website: www.dni.ae