Dubai, UAE: dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest serving travel provider, is reporting high demand for international trips as travellers seek to escape the heat for a last-minute summer break. Bookings for August and September 2024 are up by more than 50% compared to the same period last year.



For the remainder of the summer, dnata Travel’s most popular destinations for international travel from the UAE remain consistent with trends reported from early in the season, with Thailand, Maldives, Turkey, UK, and Mauritius seeing most demand. Other destinations with cooler temperatures across Europe are also popular, alongside the winter landscapes of New Zealand and South Africa.



The travel agency is supporting thousands of travellers with last-minute requests online at dnataTravel.com and across its 14 UAE-based retail outlets, with the dnata Travel stores in Dubai Hills Mall, Mercato Mall, and Dubai Mall witnessing highest demand for walk-in bookings.



Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented: “Travellers are seeking to make the most of last-minute offers this summer, either for a final getaway before the schools start or to enjoy a retreat before the season ends. Many are opting for European escapes where summer is in full swing, offering sun-filled days to explore vibrant cities or relax on beautiful beaches. For those seeking cooler weather, late winter in South Africa and New Zealand is trending. Thailand and the Indian Ocean also remain popular, offering excellent rates and with a wider spread of locations being booked from the UAE than ever before.”



dnata Travel experts continuously monitor trends and work with long-standing international partners to offer exclusive rates and added extras for the local market, alongside the latest in travel inspiration. The travel agency’s summer campaign includes last-minute travel bookings across trending beach and city breaks across the globe.



Highlight holiday offers with savings and added extras include in locations trending for summer 2024, the Maldives, Thailand, and Mauritius. In the ever-popular Maldives, a dnata Travel summer holiday package includes a three-night stay in a Water Villa with Pool and Slide at the 5-star Siyam World Maldives, with 20% savings on a travellers’ stay. Access to the resort's premium, 24/7 All-Inclusive package is also included, alongside return domestic flight transfers, and return economy class flights, from AED 8,595 per person.



To explore trending destinations from the UAE with dnata Travel, visit www.dnataTravel.com. For more travel advice and inspiration, contact the dnata Travel experts via call or WhatsApp on 800 DNATA (36282), on social media @dnataTravel, email holidays@dnatatravel.com, or visit a dnata Travel retail outlet, with stores located across the UAE.



