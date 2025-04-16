Manama, Bahrain – The University of Strathclyde Bahrain held its first Board of Trustees meeting for the year 2025 on Sunday, April 13th, at its Bahrain campus. The high-level meeting brought together key stakeholders from the University of Strathclyde and S Eleven Group to review institutional progress and define strategic priorities for the year ahead.

Co-chaired by Mr. Khaled M. Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees – University of Strathclyde Bahrain, and Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Strathclyde – Glasgow, the meeting served as a platform to assess the University’s strategic direction, operational achievements, research and innovation initiatives, and governance structures.

Deliberations focused on the university’s pivotal role in driving progress, in accordance with both local development objectives and the broader regional context. Strategic updates were provided on key initiatives, including the development of academic programs, institutional growth, and student-centered efforts aimed at enhancing the quality of education and enriching the overall learning experience.

Particular attention was given to the University’s expanding research and innovation agenda, reflecting its commitment to advancing knowledge, supporting entrepreneurship, and driving industry-relevant collaboration. Governance updates were also shared to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective decision-making across all levels of the institution.

This meeting reaffirms the strong and strategic partnership between the University of Strathclyde and S Eleven Group, united in their mission to contribute meaningfully to Bahrain’s vision of a globally recognized, future-ready educational ecosystem.

About S. Eleven Educational:

S Eleven Educational, established in January 2024, is a premier investment company dedicated to transforming the education sector through strategic investments in innovative and impactful educational initiatives. The company leverages international expertise and collaborates with thought leaders and pioneers in education, integrating academic, technical, and practical approaches to serve learners across all age groups. S Eleven Educational draws upon a deep understanding of the evolving educational landscape, continuously advancing its projects and reinforcing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and excellence in the sector.

For more information, please contact Ms. Sara Abdin Head of Administration at S Eleven Educational on sabdin@selevenedu.com