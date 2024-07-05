Dubai, UAE: dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest serving travel provider, is reporting a 35% increase in bookings for international travel across July and August 2024, compared to the same timings last year. As one of the busiest weekends forecasted for travel fast approaches, the travel agency is supporting thousands of travellers with pre-booked itineraries and last-minute requests across its multiple channels, including 14 retail outlets across the country.



For July and August, dnata Travel’s most popular destinations for international travel from the UAE are Thailand, Maldives, Mauritius, Turkey, and the UK, respectively. Compared to trends released earlier this summer, Mauritius has emerged to enter the ‘top three’ most-booked holiday destinations. Across summer 2024, the island country is one of the fastest-growing holiday locations for dnata’s travellers, alongside Germany and Malaysia.



International trips are on the agenda for this popular time for summer travel, dominating a 90% majority of overall bookings this year, compared to 10% for UAE staycations. In comparison, the split was reported by dnata Travel experts as 65% international and 35% staycations over the Eid al-Adha break for 2024, with demand for outbound travel witnessing a significant increase.



Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented: “International travel is in high demand this summer, with destinations including Mauritius, Malaysia, and Germany witnessing some of the strongest growth we’ve seen this year. Mauritius and Malaysia offer the chance to stay on world-class beaches and in exceptional resorts at affordable prices. Kuala Lumpur is also a popular destination in Asia for a city break for its impressive skyline, and opportunities for shopping and dining. Meanwhile, Germany’s vibrant cities are popular this month, as travellers seek to soak up the action of the UEFA European Football Championship, taking place across the country.”



dnata Travel experts continuously monitor trends and work with long-standing international partners to offer exclusive rates and added extras for the local market, alongside the latest in travel inspiration. The travel agency’s summer campaign includes last-minute travel bookings across trending beach and city breaks across the globe.



Highlight offers include holidays in popular summer destinations Thailand, Maldives, Mauritius, and Turkey. A top offer in the trending destination of Thailand includes a three-night stay at the 5-star Pimalai Resort and Spa, Krabi on Full Board with complimentary extras including an excursion, a spa treatment for adults, and activity for kids, in addition to return flights and airport transfers, from AED 4,000 per person.



To explore trending holiday destinations from the UAE with dnata Travel, visit www.dnataTravel.com. For more travel advice and inspiration, contact the dnata Travel experts via call or WhatsApp on 800 DNATA (36282), on social media @dnataTravel, email holidays@dnatatravel.com, or visit a dnata Travel retail outlet, with stores located across the UAE.

Contact

dnata Public Relations

public.relations@dnata.com