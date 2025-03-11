IFAT will be co-located with dmg events’, Global Water Expo to create a powerful platform that will drive major impact for the waste and water industries

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – dmg events is working with Messe München to co-organize the world-renowned IFAT brand in Saudi Arabia in 2026. The Kingdom’s debut edition of IFAT, the leading trade fair for environmental technologies focusing on water, sewage, waste and raw materials management, will be co-located with dmg events’ Global Water Expo (GWE) from 26 – 28 January 2026 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.

First launched by dmg events in 2023, GWE has quickly become a key industry platform, bringing together leaders, policy makers and solution providers to shape the future of Saudi Arabia’s water infrastructure sector. IFAT, on the other hand, is well established as the world’s leading network of water, recycling and circularity events. The trade fair is active across the globe offering innovations, resources and solutions, specifically to tackle those challenges present across various markets, including Germany, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Türkiye and Singapore.

These events are set against the backdrop of unprecedented growth in the Kingdom’s waste and water industries, which together represent a multi-billion-dollar market. The waste management sector alone is valued at USD $6 billion in 2025, projected to reach USD $8.72 billion by 2030, growing at a rate of 7.8% annually*, while the government has earmarked USD $80 billion for new water and sanitation projects*. With rising demand and significant public investment, Saudi Arabia is cementing its position as a key growth region for environmental infrastructure—making GWE and IFAT the ultimate platforms for industry stakeholders to connect, collaborate and capitalize on these opportunities.

“GWE and IFAT is another example of dmg events supporting transformative growth in Saudi Arabia by bringing vital industries and expertise together, to achieve the ambitious goals set out in Vision 2030,” said Geoff Dickinson, CEO of dmg events. “Our experience running GWE for the last 2 years means the partnership with Messe München to collaborate on IFAT just makes sense. The two events are a perfect complement to each other.”

dmg events and Messe München both bring decades of experience curating world-class exhibitions. Having operated in Saudi Arabia since 2011, dmg events has firmly established itself as a leading player in the Kingdom's trade exhibitions’ landscape. With offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, the company has demonstrated its long-term commitment and understanding of the Saudi Arabian market by hosting events across the construction and infrastructure sectors, including the recently concluded Big 5 Construct Saudi and Saudi Infrastructure Expo.

As one of the world’s leading trade fair organizers, Messe München presents the world of tomorrow at around 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world’s leading trade fairs such as bauma, automatica, BAU and electronica.

"Saudi Arabia presents immense opportunities for industry development, and dmg events' proven success in the region makes them the ideal launch partner for IFAT,” said Stefan Rummel and Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, Co-CEOs of Messe München. “Together, we look forward to delivering world-class exhibitions that contribute to the Kingdom’s MICE and economic transformation.”

With dmg events driving large-scale trade exhibitions in the region and Messe München introducing its globally established brands, IFAT is set to add a new dimension to Saudi Arabia’s trade exhibition landscape, supporting economic growth and advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

IFAT worldwide

In addition to organizing the world’s leading environmental technology trade fair, IFAT Munich, Messe München has wide-ranging expertise in the organization of other international environmental technology trade fairs. These include IE expo China in Shanghai, IE expo Chengdu in Chengdu, IE expo Guangzhou in Guangzhou, IE expo Shenzhen in Shenzhen, IFAT Africa in Johannesburg, IFAT Eurasia in Istanbul, IFAT India in Mumbai, IFAT Delhi in New Delhi, Singapore International Water Week (in cooperation with IFAT) in Singapore as well as IFAT Brasil and IFAT Saudi Arabia from 2026 onward. Together, the eleven IFAT events constitute the world’s largest network for environmental technologies.

Messe München

As one of the world’s leading trade fair organizers, Messe München presents the world of tomorrow at around 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world’s leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT and electronica. Messe München’s portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its 1,300 employees in the group and associated companies, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand and the USA. With an international network of affiliated companies and foreign representatives, Messe München is active worldwide. Each year, more than 150 events attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad. This makes Messe München an important economic engine that generates billions in purchasing power.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. We aim to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

With a presence in over 30+ countries and organizing over 100+ events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, food & beverages, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events include Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk)