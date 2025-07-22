Dubai, UAE: DMDC – one of the region’s fastest-growing interior design and construction firms – has announced the launch of its newest division DMDC Estates, a property investment and renovation arm primed to reimagine Dubai’s property landscape.

The strategic expansion, unveiled during a private press conference, represents DMDC’s largest investment since its founding.

DMDC has committed Dh70 million to start a portfolio of premium residential projects, with flagship developments already underway in Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Emerald Hills.

The company has already planned a follow-up investment of Dh30 million in the second half of the year, which will bring the total capital commitment to Dh100 million for 2025 alone.

Unlike its existing operations, DMDC Estates is fully owned and operated by the company, focusing exclusively on acquiring, renovating, and selling high-end properties across Dubai.

With no external clients, the division will allow the company’s design ethos and construction expertise to flourish in complete autonomy.

DMDC will continue to accept client projects in interior design and construction across the region, while DMDC Estates will focus on independent property investments and renovations.

The first completed project under the new devision is already turning heads: a breathtaking six-bedroom villa in Arabian Ranches. Elegantly redesigned from the inside out, this villa serves as the blueprint for many more curated homes currently in the pipeline.

“We are excited to finally share DMDC Estates, a division that has been months in the making,” said Raji Daou, CEO of DMDC.

“The market is constantly evolving, and we are delighted to be part of Dubai’s dynamic real estate scene in a brand new way. Through DMDC Estates, we’ll be curating exceptional masterpieces that reflect our design philosophy and high standards.”

Since its founding in 2021, DMDC has emerged as one of Dubai’s standout firms, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of over 700 professionals dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for residential, office, and retail environments.

By combining cutting-edge technology, innovative creativity, handcrafted excellence, and sustainable building practices, DMDC continues to push boundaries in every corner of the industry.

The debut of DMDC Estates reinforces the company’s long-term vision: to shape not just interiors, but entire lifestyles – one property at a time.

About DMDC

Founded in 2021, DMDC is a premier Dubai-based design and construction company committed to transforming residential, office, and retail spaces into environments that inspire. With a vision rooted in craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainable building practices, DMDC delivers tailored solutions that embody quality and sophistication.

At DMDC, every project is a statement of excellence. Whether designing luxurious residences, dynamic office spaces, or immersive retail environments, the company’s approach is defined by meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of clients’ aspirations.

With a team of over 700 highly skilled professionals, DMDC seamlessly manages, develops, and delivers high-end residential and commercial projects. The company has successfully designed and executed more than 350 architectural projects, showcasing a relentless dedication to craftsmanship. Its portfolio includes over 400 interior design projects, each exemplifying elegance, precision, and innovation.

www.dmdc.ae