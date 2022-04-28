RoSPA recognises DMCC for its leading role in upholding highest international health and safety standards

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has received the RoSPA Gold Award from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), in recognition of the major focus on health and safety during the construction of its much-anticipated Uptown Dubai District.

Since the project began in July 2019, over 16 million manhours have been completed on Uptown Tower, the first supertall tower in the Uptown Dubai District. This was achieved without any time lost due to injury, which is a testament to the extensive health and safety controls and effective management of COVID-19 by DMCC and the various construction teams involved.

RoSPA is a British charity that aims to save lives and prevent life-changing injuries that occur as a result of accidents. Their international awards programme recognises companies around the world for their leading role in promoting and upholding the highest occupational health and safety standards.

Having topped out in January this year, the 340-metre-tall tower is set to be a LEED Gold certified building and will be home to DMCC’s new state-of-the-art headquarters. It will also feature a 188-key 5-star luxury hotel – ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai’ – exclusive restaurants, extensive conference facilities, Grade A offices and 229 signature SO/ branded residences. There has been strong interest in Uptown Tower so far, with substantial amount of office space already leased.

Uptown Tower will sit at the heart of the Uptown Dubai District – which is a 24-hour neighbourhood brimming with world-class dining, unique high-end retail outlets, a central entertainment plaza and some of the most renowned hotels and leading businesses from around the world.

