Strong growth of polished segment means it now accounts for approximately 40% of Dubai’s diamond trade

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has welcomed the GIA (Gemological Institute of America) to Uptown Tower as part of its latest efforts to provide a comprehensive diamond value chain in Dubai, reflecting the emirate’s status as a world-leading diamond trade hub.

Through the new GIA Laboratory in Dubai, the global diamond industry now has a new, state-of-the-art option for trusted, efficient, and science-based diamond grading services. The GIA is one of the leading diamond grading institutions globally, with the new laboratory significantly increasing the support provided to Dubai’s polished diamond industry.

Dubai is the largest rough diamond trade hub in the world, historically accounting for the vast majority of the emirate’s diamond trade. Today, the polished diamond segment has grown significantly and now accounts for approximately 40% of the value of Dubai’s diamond trade.

“As an industry leader for research, education, and grading, we are delighted that the GIA now becomes an integral part of the new silk route in the global diamond supply chain, further highlighting the strategic role Dubai plays within it,” said Ahmed bin Sulayem, DMCC Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The establishment of the GIA DMCC Laboratory at Uptown Tower adds significant value not only for our free zone members but also for the wider industry, particularly when it comes to speeding up cycle times."

“Opening a GIA laboratory in the important global diamond center of Dubai is a significant step in expanding our services to advance our important consumer protection mission and meet the needs of the industry,” said Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer.

With DMCC as the focal point of Dubai’s diamond industry, the new GIA location will be limited to servicing only clients operating in Dubai’s free zones but will soon be able to accept intake from other countries. Services performed at the laboratory in Dubai will be for grading D-to-Z diamonds weighing up to 3.99 carats.

Clients must have a reserved and approved appointment prior to submission. For further details and to make an appointment, please visit GIA.edu/Dubai-DMCC.

Located in a custom-designed space on two floors in a premier location at the newly constructed Uptown Tower, the GIA Laboratory based in DMCC is designed for maximum efficiency.

Clients may contact the GIA Laboratory DMCC at DubaiLab@GIA.edu

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae