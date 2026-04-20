New centre to launch with strategic partners Kumbi Cocoa and Ribezzi Group

DMCC hosts 88 companies active across cocoa trading, chocolate manufacturing and confectionary

Builds on DMCC’s proven agri-food cluster model, expanding into cacao trading, processing and innovation

Integration with DMCC FinX will connect global cocoa trade with access to capital, financing, and wealth structuring through a single platform

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai – has announced its intention to launch a Cacao Centre, a new trade platform designed to establish an integrated cacao trading, processing and innovation ecosystem that will further position Dubai as a global hub for agri commodities trade.

The launch forms part of DMCC’s broader expansion of its agri-food commodities offering, leveraging its proven cluster model that has already reshaped global trade flows in coffee and tea. DMCC currently hosts 88 companies active across cocoa trading, chocolate manufacturing and confectionery. The new Cacao Centre will bring this activity together within a more structured platform spanning the full value chain from sourcing and processing through to branding, distribution and access to finance.

The Centre will be launched in partnership with Kumbi Cocoa, which is focused on building direct, equitable relationships with farming cooperatives, and Ribezzi Group, a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, which will lead development and execution. Together, the parties will evaluate the feasibility of establishing integrated infrastructure in Dubai capable of storing, trading and processing cacao beans into semi-finished products such as cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder. This will ultimately serve global markets while enhancing efficiency, transparency and value creation across the cocoa supply chain.

Building on the success of the DMCC Coffee Centre and DMCC Tea Centre, the new platform reflects a growing shift in global agri commodities, where value creation is increasingly driven by integrated market platforms that combine logistics, processing and access to capital. The Cacao Centre will offer state-of-the-art infrastructure and services, including grading, storage, blending, branding and packaging. These capabilities will be directly linked to trade finance solutions for cocoa boards, cooperatives and farmers through DMCC’s FinX platform, providing critical tools in a market defined by price volatility and liquidity constraints.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Cocoa today is not only about production, but about how value is structured, financed and distributed across the supply chain. With the DMCC Cacao Centre, we are building a platform around that reality. By bringing together producers, traders, manufacturers and capital within a single platform, we are creating the conditions for more value to be captured closer to origin while strengthening Dubai’s role as a global hub for agri-commodities trade. This is a natural extension of our cluster model and the next step in positioning Dubai at the centre of global food and commodities flows.”

Kwadwo Boachie-Adjei, Founder and CEO, Kumbi Cocoa, said: “Kumbi Cocoa’s mission has always been to build transparent and equitable supply chains that directly connect farmers with global markets. As a strategic partner to DMCC, we are proud to support the development of infrastructure that benefits growers while delivering high-quality, traceable cocoa to international markets.”

Mauro Ribezzi, Founder, Ribezzi Group, said: “The global cocoa market is evolving rapidly, and this initiative reflects a forward-looking approach to commodity infrastructure. By integrating sourcing, logistics, trading and processing across continents, the Cacao Centre has the potential to become a new benchmark and a catalyst for the industry."

Globally, the cocoa market was valued at approximately USD 16.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2035. At the same time, the premium chocolate segment – driven by single-origin products, artisanal offerings and health-conscious formats is expected to grow from USD 31.9 billion in 2024 to USD 40.6 billion by 2030.

Dubai’s role in the cocoa trade remains emergent but is supported by clear growth indicators. In 2023, the UAE imported USD 17.3 million in raw cocoa beans and USD 65.3 million in finished chocolate and cocoa products. Exports of raw beans reached USD 16.4 million, positioning the UAE as the 28th-largest exporter globally. While still nascent, these figures reflect accelerating trade flows across both upstream raw materials and downstream finished goods through Dubai.

Structural imbalances continue to define the global cocoa trade, with West African producers accounting for roughly three-quarters of output yet capturing only a fraction of end-market value. The DMCC Cacao Centre is designed to bridge this gap by directly connecting producers with global buyers, capital and value-added services. In parallel, Dubai’s strength in warehousing, blending and structured trade finance will act as a trade stabiliser, supported by investments in temperature-controlled logistics to safeguard quality and reduce loss. This integrated model brings infrastructure, services and capital into a single platform, enabling a more resilient, transparent and inclusive global cocoa trade.

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About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.

About Kumbi Cocoa

Kumbi Cocoa is a vertically integrated cocoa sourcing and processing company with operations in Ghana and international markets. Through partnerships with farmer cooperatives and licensed buying operations, Kumbi Cocoa provides traceable cocoa supply chains connecting producers with global markets.

About Ribezzi Group

Ribezzi Group is a diversified international conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, combining operational businesses and strategic ventures across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on food and beverage, and a growing role in global trade and commodity ecosystems.