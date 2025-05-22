DMCC has announced growth of 13% in companies from Singapore joining its international business district

Figures revealed during first-ever roadshow to Singapore and mean DMCC accounts for over half of all Singaporean businesses in UAE

Strategic partnership with Hawksford announced to support inbound investment and international expansion through Dubai

Event for over 100 Singaporean business leaders reinforces growing UAE–Singapore trade corridor amid shifting global trade dynamics

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced growth of 13% of companies from Singapore joining its international business district in the past 12 months. The figures were revealed during DMCC’s first-ever roadshow on the ground in Singapore as part of its efforts to attract Singaporean business to Dubai, and mean DMCC is now home to over half of the estimated total Singaporean businesses operating in the UAE.

A new partnership with Hawksford, the international business services provider, will streamline company setup in DMCC’s district. Hawksford will provide advisory and registration, accounting and tax support to businesses, attracting new companies to DMCC – particularly from the technology, innovation and sustainability sectors – and enabling them to set up, scale and operate seamlessly from Dubai.

Singapore represents one of DMCC’s strategic target markets, with a range of opportunities across tech, commodities and trade underpinned by a deepening relationship as Singaporean firms seek efficiencies through Dubai. With nearly 400 Singaporean companies now registered in DMCC, the business district is rapidly expanding its status as a critical gateway for businesses from Southeast Asia looking to grow internationally.

The event saw senior DMCC executives engage directly with over 100 Singaporean business leaders, providing tailored insights into how Dubai can serve as a launchpad for international growth and investment diversification.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Our first in-person Made For Trade Live roadshow in Singapore comes at a time of accelerating cooperation between our two nations, with bilateral trade reaching USD 18.7 billion last year. This momentum is echoed by a 13% rise in Singaporean companies joining DMCC over the past 12 months, bringing the total to nearly 400 – accounting for more than half of all Singaporean businesses in the UAE. As our partnership deepens, our new agreement with Hawksford as our local partner will further reinforce DMCC’s position as the business district of choice for Singaporean firms seeking global expansion from Dubai.”

Tommaso Barindelli, Head of Business Development, Hawksford Dubai, added: “We are delighted to be appointed as an International Service Provider by DMCC. With our on-the-ground expertise in Singapore and other key markets, we are ideally placed to help clients seize the unique advantages of DMCC and Dubai – whether they are entering the UAE for the first time or looking to expand across Asia, the Middle East and Africa. This partnership marks a significant milestone for our firm and a valuable opportunity for our current and future clients.”

The partnership with Hawksford forms part of DMCC’s broader strategy to build a strong global network of referral partners, easing the company formation journey for foreign investors and ensuring tailored support across jurisdictions.

DMCC is currently home to over 25,000 companies from 180 countries, covering every sector and industry. The district contributes 15% of Dubai’s annual FDI inflows and in accounting for 7% of Dubai’s GDP, it remains a key driver of the emirate’s position as a leading hub for international business.

