Dubai, UAE – Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has appointed leading hospitality and entertainment group 7 Management to operate The Plaza at Uptown Dubai – Dubai’s newest destination for large-scale events, culture and live entertainment..

Spanning 21,000 square metres, The Plaza is Uptown Dubai’s flagship open-air events venue and a setting built for spectacle. It is designed as a dynamic and versatile destination designed to host an array of large-scale, high-energy events – from concerts, festivals and fan zones to corporate galas, fashion shows and cultural showcases. With the capacity to accommodate up to 4,000 guests, the venue features a striking purpose-built stage, a 43-metre HD screen, premium lighting and sound systems and turnkey event infrastructure.

The Plaza sits in close proximity to major hotspots in Dubai such as JLT, Dubai Marina, and The Palm Jumeirah, all within a 15-minute radius.

Through this partnership, 7 Management will bring its operational expertise and creative approach to event curation, leveraging its extensive portfolio of acclaimed venues across the region, including Seven Sisters, February 30, Antika, The Theater, Lucia’s, Limonata, Sayf, YUBI, Lady Bird, and the newly launched 25 Jump Street.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “The Plaza is a defining element of Uptown Dubai. Spanning 21,000 square metres and able to accommodate up to 4,000 guests, it is purpose-built to host large-scale, open-air events, including global concerts, cultural showcases, major corporate and civic gatherings, reinforcing Uptown Dubai’s role as a fully integrated lifestyle and commercial district. Partnering with 7 Management brings proven operational expertise and creative depth to this vision. Together, we are creating a platform that not only elevates Uptown Dubai’s offering, but also strengthens Dubai’s position as a global city for live experiences, cultural expression, and world-class events.”

Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder and Group CEO, 7 Management said: “Operating The Plaza at Uptown Dubai represents an exciting new chapter for 7 Management. This destination has all the ingredients to become one of the region’s most iconic open-air venues, and we are proud to bring our creativity, operational expertise and passion for entertainment to its stage. Together with DMCC, we look forward to curating unforgettable experiences that elevate Dubai’s position as a global leader in culture and hospitality.”

The Plaza complements Uptown Dubai’s thriving mix of Grade A commercial offices, luxury residences and world-class hospitality – including the SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel and Residences. The partnership with 7 Management marks another milestone in DMCC’s commitment to creating exceptional spaces that elevate Dubai’s global appeal as a hub for business, culture and entertainment.

ABOUT THE PLAZA

Located at the heart of DMCC’s landmark Uptown Dubai district, The Plaza is a 21,000-square-metre open-air events destination designed to host world-class experiences. Featuring cutting-edge event infrastructure, a 43-metre HD screen, premium lighting and sound systems, and flexible layouts for up to 4,000 guests, The Plaza is built to accommodate everything from concerts, festivals, and fan zones to gala dinners, fashion shows, and cultural performances.

Operated by 7 Management, one of the region’s leading hospitality and entertainment groups, The Plaza embodies the spirit of Dubai — dynamic, diverse, and designed to inspire.

ABOUT UPTOWN DUBAI

Uptown Dubai is a transformative, mixed-use sustainable development by DMCC, strategically positioned as the Southern Gate of Dubai. The iconic new district integrates luxurious residences and world-class business spaces with exceptional hospitality and leisure offerings, creating a dynamic and inclusive urban community.

The ultimate lifestyle development, Uptown Dubai features eight towers, including the first to rise, Uptown Tower, designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill. SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences offers luxury living with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline, featuring modern amenities appealing to both individuals and families. This prestigious urban residence combines sophistication and contemporary design, creating a unique luxury living experience in the heart of New Dubai.

Enhancing the development’s exclusivity and amenities, SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel provides visionary 5-star hospitality in an accessible, prime location. At the core of Uptown Dubai, The Plaza serves as a vibrant cultural and commercial hub, offering retail, dining, and leisure opportunities alongside unique art installations and cultural experiences. The Atrium, its culinary centrepiece, delivers world-class dining and retail experiences for residents and visitors, featuring standout venues such as Sur, an Aegean-inspired restaurant celebrating Mediterranean flavours, and Uptown Social, a community-focused café known for its expertly brewed coffee and feel-good bites. Uptown Tower is LEED Gold-certified, underscoring the development’s commitment to sustainability. With ongoing expansion to include additional towers, office space, and cultural venues, the development enhances Dubai’s position as a global trade and business hub while offering an unparalleled, premium living experience.

Uptown Dubai Website: https://uptowndubai.ae/en/

ABOUT SEVEN MANAGEMENT

7 Management is a leading international hospitality and management group headquartered in Dubai, known for creating award-winning dining and entertainment destinations across the Middle East and Europe. Since its founding in 2015, the group has been creating phenomenal experiences; from casual dining restaurants to high-end entertainment concepts in the UAE and around the world. The group is behind some of the region’s most iconic brands including February 30, Lucia’s, The Theater, Seven Sisters, Antika, Limonata, Sayf, Meat the Fish, Em Sherif, YUBI, and Lady Bird. With a diverse portfolio that spans restaurants, lounges, beach clubs, and nightclubs, 7 Management seamlessly blends elevated cuisine with immersive entertainment, creating experiences beyond hospitality. In addition to its operational excellence, 7 Management is also a leading investment company, developing, owning, and operating F&B, dining, and leisure concepts that continue to shape the cultural and culinary landscape of the region.

7 Management Website: https://7management.me/