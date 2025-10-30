New hub to cluster banks, fintechs, accelerators and investment firms in single integrated community

Announcement made during latest Made For Trade Live roadshow in Vietnam, held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

550 Vietnamese businesses engaged on trade opportunities across agri-commodities, technology, AI and digital infrastructure

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has concluded its latest trade roadshow in Vietnam, hosting two events in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. Alongside deepening commercial ties between the UAE and Southeast Asia, DMCC revealed plans for the creation of its new Financial Centre, aimed at powering trade finance, fintech innovation and digital assets solutions across its 26,000-strong community.

Building on the recent launch of the DMCC Wealth Hub, which caters to family offices and private capital, the new centre is set to become the financial backbone of DMCC’s ecosystems. It will cluster banks, fintechs, accelerators and investment firms within a single integrated community, designed to expand access to capital, bridge traditional and digital finance, and advance the UAE’s goal of positioning Dubai among the world’s leading financial hubs.

Further details will be unveiled at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference in November – signalling the next phase in DMCC’s evolution from a commodities powerhouse into a diversified financial and technology-driven business and trade hub.

The roadshow follows the landmark signing of the UAE-Vietnam Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in October last year, under which trade bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Vietnam surpassed USD 7 billion in the first half of 2025 – a 16.9% increase compared to the same period last year. The CEPA, which removes more than 98% of tariffs, provides a framework for collaboration in key sectors such as agri-food, manufacturing and technology. As momentum grows, bilateral non-oil trade is projected to reach USD 20 billion in coming years.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Building on the launch of DMCC Wealth Hub and our landmark agreement with VARA, the digital-asset regulator, we are creating a dedicated Financial Centre that will connect our 26,000 member companies more directly to the global financial system. The centre will anchor trade finance, fintech innovation and digital-asset solutions across Dubai and beyond. It will form the financial spine of the DMCC ecosystem, bringing together banks, fintechs, accelerators and investment firms within a single, integrated community – advancing the UAE’s ambition to position Dubai among the world’s foremost financial hubs.

“This same ambition drives our global engagement and underpins our roadshow today. Since the UAE–Vietnam CEPA was signed last year, bilateral non-oil trade has accelerated - reaching USD 7.02 billion in the first half of 2025, up almost 17% year on year- and is projected to approach USD 20 billion in the coming years. With over 670 Southeast Asian companies registered in our district, including a growing cohort from Vietnam, DMCC is strengthening regional trade links and building ecosystems that play to Vietnam’s strengths, from coffee and tea to energy-related supply chains and advanced technology. We look forward to deepening this partnership, unlocking new commercial opportunities, and supporting Vietnamese companies as they leverage CEPA to expand globally from Dubai.”

The roadshow reinforced DMCC’s commitment to supporting Vietnamese companies in accessing global markets and expanding trade and investment as momentum builds under the CEPA. 550 Vietnamese business leaders were briefed on how Dubai – and DMCC in particular – can serve as a launchpad for international expansion. Discussions centred on high-growth areas where the UAE and Vietnam are increasingly aligned, including agri-commodities, AI and digital infrastructure.

DMCC is positioned at the heart of this momentum – home to over 26,000 companies from 180 countries and accounting for 15% of all foreign direct investment into Dubai. The Made For Trade Live series is a key part of DMCC’s global outreach programme to strengthen trade ties with strategic partner markets.

