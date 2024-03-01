Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD) concluded its participation in the International Property Show - IPS 2024, which spanned three days with the involvement of 125 local and international exhibitors. The event provided a platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing the latest projects and most promising investment opportunities the real estate sector offers.

During the event, His Excellency Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department, recognised Nakheel Community Management (NCM) for attaining the esteemed ‘Platinum’ rating in the classification system for jointly owned properties management companies by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). This acknowledgement celebrates their extensive experience in jointly-owned property management and their dedication to upholding the highest international standards in management. Their efforts have significantly improved service quality and fostered a professional real estate environment.”

Mr Mohammed Khalifa bin Hammad, Senior Director of the Jointly Owned Properties Management Department of RERA, extended his appreciation to Nakheel and Dubai Community Management (DCM) for their outstanding efforts and recognition as 2023’s Best Community Management Company at the Global Real Estate Congress.

In the presence of Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector, Mohamed Albidwawi, CEO of the Corporate Support Sector, and Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Real Estate Control Department at RERA, and Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Real Estate Liscensing and Enabelment Department, an investor with transaction number (1,000,001) was honored, along with a group of real estate brokers, investors, and developers. The categories for recognition included:

The highest-ranked national brokers in terms of sales values in 2023 included Muhammad Al-Mas Harib Hareb Al-Falahi and Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al-Haj Al-Zarouni.

The highest-ranked non-citizen brokers in terms of sales values from 2019 to 2023 included Muhammad Fawaz Sous, Muhannad Naji Al-Wadiya, and Artur Akhmedov.

Abdul Wahed Ahmed Rashid bin Shabib and Khaled Abdul Rahim Ahmed Al-Attar were honored as the highest-ranked national investors by value in 2023. Mirwais Abdulaziz was recognized as the highest-ranking non-citizen investor by value in 2023.

Meanwhile, Aisha Ali Mirza Abdul Rahman, Elena Anatoly Andreeva, Sepideh Iraj Ali Azharian, Aisha Yousef Saleh Salem Hassan Al Hammadi, and Maryam Hassan Salem bin Aoun Al-Alili were celebrated as the top 5 female national brokers during 2023.

In the top 5 female non-citizen brokers in 2023, the following were honored: Elena Adamko, Nimra Rao Muhammad Emil Asif, Elvira Sharchenalieva, and Evgenia Vinokurova.

Dubai Land Department has consistently endeavoured to cultivate a pioneering real estate environment, empowering the real estate community across all sectors with proactive and seamless services. This commitment aligns with the visionary guidance of our esteemed leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. These efforts have played a pivotal role in enhancing the experiences of brokers and investors, furthering their ambitious journey toward achieving excellence and success.

IPS showcased various panel discussions, workshops, and presentations, including a dialogue session titled ‘Addressing the Affordability of Housing Costs and Navigating the Impact of Rising Interest Rates: Challenges Confronting Real Estate Companies.’ Furthermore, an engaging “PropTech” competition was organized for emerging real estate firms, spotlighting cutting-edge projects in leveraging information technology for property development and management. This initiative aimed to streamline the property search, purchase, and sale process, illustrating how innovative technological systems empower comprehensive control over all facets of real estate.

