Get ready for an extraordinary culinary journey this Ramadan on Warner Bros. Discovery's largest Arabic food network, Fatafeat, as we announce our captivating lineup of shows for 2024. Embracing the spirit of Ramadan, Fatafeat invites viewers into a world of culinary excellence, cultural exploration, and heartwarming food stories.

Matbakh Manal Al Alem

Airing daily during Ramadan at 11:00AM KSA starting at March 11th 2024

"Matbakh Manal Al Alem" returns with its fifth season, featuring the renowned "Queen of the Arabian Kitchen," Chef Manal Al Alem. The show aims to inspire viewers in preparing exceptional Iftar and Suhoor meals, blending traditional Ramadan recipes with Chef Manal's innovative twists. Each episode showcases Chef Manal's culinary expertise as she crafts a daily menu reflecting Ramadan's spirit, covering appetizers, main courses, and desserts. Chef Manal's unique approach adds creativity and modern flair to traditional dishes, keeping viewers engaged and eager to try new creations. Additionally, the show explores the cultural significance of Ramadan, sharing heartwarming stories and personal reflections, fostering community and connection among viewers.

Kitchen tales: Ramadan Edition

Airing daily during Ramadan at 12:00AM KSA starting at March 11th, 2024

"Kitchen Tales: Ramadan Edition" showcases the exceptional talents of renowned Fatafeat chefs in a specially curated Ramadan-themed cooking series. Each episode features a different chef stepping into the iconic Fatafeat kitchen set, where they whip up delicious dishes capturing the essence of Ramadan cuisine. The show takes on a special twist as five distinguished chefs, Chef Sumaya, Chef Afnan, Chef Chahrazad, Chef Marwan and Chef Hanane come together in separate episodes to create unique dishes across the series. With their individual styles and innovative approaches, each chef brings their own touch to the table, resulting in a tempting selection of dishes that represents the spirit of Ramadan.

Tune in for your daily inspiration for Ramadan from 11 March onwards at Fatafeat. Channel number 25 OSN, channel number 251 at beIN, channel number 54 at STC or catch-up via discovery+ available via STARZPLAY and JawwyTV/stc TV.

About Fatafeat

Fatafeat was launched in 2006 as the first Arabic channel in the Middle East specialized in culinary arts. It is part of Warner Bros. Discovery and a subsidiary of Takhayal Entertainment. Broadcasting its programs to more than 55 million families in 21 Arabic-speaking countries across the Middle East and North Africa, Fatafeat offers the best in innovative and creative ideas in cooking delicious dishes from a talented team of local and international chefs to inspire and entertain the whole family.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

