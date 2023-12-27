Insurance Premiums, Claims, and Risk are still widely reported across the insurance supply chain using spreadsheets around the world. The award recognizes the outstanding back-office automation capabilities of distriBind, from bordereaux spreadsheet ingestion, to reconciliation, error fixing & management by exception, to exporting and 3rd party integrations, complemented with AI for data forecasting. Major clients include Liberty Speciality Markets, Bridgehaven and Coral Insurance.

Insurance Times is a London-based media partner for general insurance news, assembling 132K followers on LinkedIn alone.

Their online analysis is widely regarded as the best in the sector, publishing interviews, webinars, briefings, and in-depth reports on Insurance, + 5 different newsletters, including daily and breaking news, stories of the day. The Insurance Times Awards has been celebrated for 25 consecutive years.

distriBind.io is a Delegated Authority data exchange platform that removes error, cost and delays caused by manual bordereaux, managing the full life cycle of risks, premiums and claims data.

distriBind’s solution helps Insurers meet immediate challenges & longer term goals. Insurance stakeholders through distriBind can access realtime data and insights from sale to claim, instead of spending 45 minutes manually pre-processing spreadsheets, now reduced to zero. In terms of reporting, the platform produces regulatory reports automatically by enabling insurers to identify compliance issues faster and ensuring data visibility.

Vesuvio Labs is a CTO-as-a-service partner and Venture Studio for Insurance and Fintech businesses. The team at Vesuvio Labs comprises professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, technology, and entrepreneurship, supporting businesses with strategy, product development, GTM and growth, co-creating sustainable and impactful businesses that thrive in the ever-evolving market.

distriBind was co-founded in 2018 by Dave Connors together with Vesuvio Labs’ founder, Kristian Feldborg. Vesuvio Labs remains the strategic Technology Partner of distriBind, given the in-house expertise in Backoffice domains and Insurance orchestration best practices.

Kristian Feldborg is widely regarded as an influential figure in London’s Tech ecosystem. With a proven track record of building successful banking, private equity, and insurance solutions throughout his career, he has earned a reputation as a leading expert in the tech field. Worth mentioning Kristian’s role as the architect behind Fenergo.com in 2009, today a KYC unicorn, powering Bank of China, CIBC, Santander, and Natixis, to name a few.

In 2017, Kristian Feldborg embarked on a new venture of his own, Vesuvio Labs.

Dave Connors, distriBind’s Founder, has experienced bordereaux problems firsthand over 20+ years, focused on Delegated Authority and Reinsurance industry, UK, US and International Insurance markets.

