Arab Finance: Kaf Insurance, a joint venture between EFG Finance, an EFG Holding company, and GB Corp, has expanded its corporate solutions with a digital pension platform designed to support employee benefits in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The program, launched last year, has attracted over 14,000 subscribers and grown its pension assets under management to more than EGP 500 million.

In the 12 months ending June 30th, 2025, it delivered investment returns of 24% to 37% across different funds, exceeding market performance by up to 10%.

The platform provides a dual digital interface for employers and employees. For individuals, a pension app offers access to account savings, employer contributions, and investment performance, while enabling top-ups across asset classes such as money market funds, fixed income, equities, USD-based funds, and a gold fund.

On the corporate side, an HR dashboard enables management of pension investments, employee onboarding, and fund disbursement.

Through partnerships with EFG Hermes Asset Management and Azimut Asset Management, Kaf provides managed investment portfolios and tailored plans for companies. Its inclusion of USD-backed and gold funds makes it the only provider in Egypt offering these diversified options for corporate pension schemes.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).