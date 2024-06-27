Abu Dhabi, UAE & London, UK: Distichain, an innovative TradeTech platform delivering international trade-as-a-service for B2B marketplaces and recognised in the PWC NetZero Future50 report has announced a strategic partnership with ZERO13, the COP28 award-winning international carbon exchange, registry and aggregation hub ecosystem, part of GMEX Group (‘GMEX’).

The partnership will see the existing GMEX-enabled Distichain digital custody and payment railway solution extended through the integration of ZERO13’s carbon offset solution and Distichain’s SaaS B2B trade platform. This latest collaboration provides businesses engaging in sustainable global trade with a range of benefits, including:

Reduction of Environmental Impact: Traders can effectively mitigate the environmental impact of their business operations; particularly as global trade relies heavily on cross-border transportation and logistics.

Participation in Corporate Social Responsibility: Companies and governments can showcase their commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, as well as contribute to the drive to combat climate change.

Sustainability inclusivity: This collaboration helps governments and enterprises to prioritise sustainability issues. Combining the two services creates a pragmatic solution accessible to all companies using the Distichain-powered marketplaces.

Regulatory Compliance and New Market Access: In regions such as Europe and the USA, where carbon emissions regulations and offset incentives exist, Distichain and Zero13 can facilitate cross-border trade and enable businesses to demonstrate carbon neutrality or offset their emissions to access specific opportunities or contracts.

Haisam Jamal, CEO of Distichain, discussed the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with ZERO13 marks a significant step in driving sustainability within global digital trade for a NetZero Future. As the first to integrate a carbon offsetting solution directly into B2B platforms, we are empowering traders to actively mitigate their environmental footprint and pave the way for a greener future in cross-border trade."

Hirander Misra, Chairman of GMEX Group and ZERO13, commented on the partnership, saying, "The integration of ZERO13's carbon offset solution with Distichain's trade platform represents a major step towards achieving sustainability goals in the global trade ecosystem. With London Climate Action Week and as part of that, the Climate Innovation Forum taking place this week, this collaboration showcases our commitment to providing innovative solutions that mitigate environmental impact and unlock new opportunities for businesses in the evolving landscape of trade finance."

Distichain, a leading provider of International Trade-as-a-Service, offers secure, end-to-end transaction capabilities, enabling businesses to digitally engage in export and import activities. The platform transforms traditional trading processes by digitalising every step via a multi-firm ecosystem, from supply-chain management and verification to secure innovative trade finance solutions.

ZERO13, provides a digital Platform-as-Service (PaaS) Carbon Trading, Exchange and Carbon Registry Aggregation Hub to support sustainability by enabling distributed interconnectivity across multiple blockchains and APIs. Functioning as a decentralised hub, the 60+ strong and rapidly growing participant ecosystem orchestrates workflows across multiple trade participants to ensure successful trading and settlement, interconnecting silos and addressing the inadequacies of the stand-alone voluntary carbon market (VCM) model.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Distichain

Lynn Itani

Email: lynn@distichain.com



The Realization Group for GMEX ZERO13

Alice Ellman-Brown

Email: alice.ellman-brown@therealizationgroup.com/ / pr@gmex-group.com

Phone: +44 (0)7365 224 804

About Distichain:

Distichain is a game-changing B2B tradetech platform that leverages interoperability across the value chain to streamline global trade. Distichain's secure, comprehensive, and end-to-end solutions revolutionize traditional trading by digitalizing every step of the process through a trusted third-party ecosystem across fintech, verification and supply-chain. Distichain is a multi-award winning platform that was selected by Deloitte as Fast50 Rising Star and by PWC in their Net Zero Future 50 Report - Middle-East, as a contributor of energy, product, and transport efficiency with its real-time visibility and transparency across transactions.

For further information about Distichain, please visit: www.distichain.com

About ZERO13:

ZERO13, an award winning GMEX Group (‘GMEX’) initiative, is a market leading automated AI enabled and blockchain-driven international carbon exchange, registry, and aggregation hub ecosystem. Accessed as a ‘Platform as a Service’ (PaaS), the ZERO13 Hub offers a distributed point of entry for digital issuance, trading, and settlement of carbon credits and real-world assets such as ESG securities with an approach based on interoperability of multiple blockchains and APIs.

ZERO13 Hub connects multiple international carbon exchanges, registries, custodians, ESG project owners and services for supply verification, transparent pricing, and real-time settlement. Connections are via APIs and blockchains enabled by ZERO13 Chain (Pyctor).

GMEX’s Pyctor technology has been harnessed to extend ZERO13 Hub’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities and to power ZERO13 Chain as a multi-blockchain and multi-API interoperable ‘network of networks’. This is an effective and robust mechanism for settling various assets, optimising Delivery versus Payment (DvP) contracts through native integration for token deposits.

ZERO13 industry recognition awards include:

COP28 UAE TechSprint award win in the category of “Innovative blockchain solutions in sustainable finance to scale up climate action” – 2023

For further information on ZERO13, please visit https://www.zero13.net/.