Dubai, UAE: Disrupt-X, a leading developer and provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions platform, announces its partnership with ORBCOMM, a global provider of IoT connectivity, to integrate ORBCOMM’s advanced IoT services into the ALEF platform. This collaboration aims to strengthen ALEF’s capabilities in asset tracking, monitoring, and remote management, offering businesses enhanced solutions for managing assets across a wide range of industries including transportation, utilities, and maritime.

By incorporating ORBCOMM’s advanced satellite and cellular IoT services, Disrupt-X enables ALEF users to monitor assets in real-time and manage them remotely, even in areas with poor cellular connectivity. ORBCOMM’s services offer fast, reliable global coverage with low power usage and easy integration, making them suitable for a wide range of demanding applications.

“We’re excited to bring ORBCOMM’s advanced satellite technology into our ALEF platform, expanding our ability to support businesses with comprehensive, real-time asset tracking and monitoring solutions,” said Asim Sajwani, CEO at Disrupt-X. “This integration allows our customers to manage assets in remote locations more effectively, with increased reliability and scalability.”

Dave Roscoe, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ORBCOMM’s Satellite IoT division, says, “Disrupt-X embodies the innovative spirit that ORBCOMM seeks in a technology partner. Combining our technology and network services with their pioneering ALEF platform will further empower them to bring innovative IoT solutions to their customers.”

The partnership was officially signed at Gitex Global 2024 in Dubai on October 17, 2024, marking a key milestone in strengthening the capabilities of the ALEF platform.

More on Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X, founded in 2018, is a leading tech company based in Dubai. Disrupt-X has established itself as a pioneering force in both the Internet of Things (IoT) and facility management through their premier platform, ALEF. They specialize in engineering versatile solutions that cater to a diverse array of industry verticals. At the forefront of their technological innovation is the ALEF Platform, which includes Mobile Applications designed to streamline operations by automating processes and optimizing efficiency. The platform also incorporates a digital twin for data visualization, allowing users to gain real-time insights and make data-driven decisions with enhanced clarity. Building on their established portfolio, Disrupt-X has integrated a LoRaWAN® Network Server into their offerings, further enhancing their commitment to delivering comprehensive IoT and facility management solutions.

Please visit: www.disrupt-x.io

More on ORBCOMM:

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.