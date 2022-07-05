As of March 6, 2022, Disneyland Paris celebrates its 30th Anniversary. Jumbo Travel in coordination with the Disneyland® Paris delegation conducted a road show on the 04th July 2022 at The Four Seasons Kuwait hotel at Burj Alshaya for travel agents and media showcasing Disneyland Paris’s 30th Anniversary celebrations along with the newest portfolio of attractions, shows and products this year.

30 YEARS OF MAGIC AND INNOVATION

April 12, 1992 marked the historical opening of Disneyland Paris, the kingdom of dreams and Magic that has been enchanting Guests of all ages for 30 years. Having hosted more than 375 millions visits*– and having innovated and offered new experiences many times – Disneyland Paris has created unforgettable memories that live inside each of us and became Europe’s top tourist destination. Innovating to bring ideas to life, exploring new paths and continuously reinventing oneself, while fulfilling Walt Disney’s vision of entertainment, which consists in creating memories with friends and family, is one of the secrets of the continued success of Disneyland Paris.

For 30 years, Disneyland Paris has continued to develop more immersive experiences to bring stories and Characters from Disney, Pixar, MARVEL and Star WarsTM franchises to life. The role and talent of 16,000 Cast Members is essential, and their attention to detail, creativity, quality of service and above all their passion, help bring the resort’s

magic to life. Whether it be through attractions, shows (more than 200 shows have been produced by the Entertainment department since 1992), restaurants, shops, hotels, gardens or even decors, more than 500 professions contribute to shaping the future of the entertainment landscape every day.



“We simplify access to Disney products for consumers and travel agents alike in Kuwait, while affirming our commitment to promote these spectacular family themed Disney destinations all through a hassle-free travel experience,” said Ms. Marie-Anne Benedetti, Managing Director at Jumbo Tour & Travel Co.

We urge families to plan ahead and book now for the summer season to experience and enjoy Disneyland Paris’s 30th Anniversary celebrations – once in a life time experience; The Resort celebration include new decors, new costumes, new shows, its first ever aerial drone show and a fashion collaboration with Stella McCartney… transporting Guests into the new era of Disneyland Paris. Booking early helps avoid missing out due to massive demand, “ said Mr. Mansoor Pasha , Senior Business Development Manager at Jumbo Travel.

A new era has started on March 6, 2022, marked by transformation, limitless creativity, and new technology, for an always more immersive and unforgettable Guest experience. To reach this historic milestone, Disneyland Paris – which will shine as never before – will celebrate its bright future, in which Guests will dream bigger and laugh louder.

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris set to empower the next generation of Super Heroes, starting 20.07.2022

As part of the Resort’s most ambitious transformation and expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park since its opening, the first-ever Marvel-themed universe in Europe will see daylight. Avengers Campus will offer surprise live-action stunts, heroic encounters with Marvel Super Heroes, two action-packed attractions and extra special themed restaurants and boutique.

Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland Paris on 20.07.2022, with the promise to empower guests to take an active role alongside Earth’ Mightiest Heroes and live out their own heroic story. Avengers Campus is an entirely reimagined universe dedicated to discovering, recruiting, and training the next generation of Heroes, right here, right now in Disneyland Paris. Everyone is invited to join the action – teaming up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land; slinging webs like Spider-Man; flying into space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel; and suiting up and re-fueling in true Super Hero fashion.

Opening as part of the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris, Avengers Campus is the next key milestone in Walt Disney Studios Park multi-year transformation plan and represents the Resort’s next level of exceptional Guest experiences. With Avengers Campus and Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Disneyland Paris is poised to be the ULTIMATE destination for MARVEL fans to live an immersive experience among their favorite Super Heroes.

To learn more about Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary celebrations or to book a Disney vacation, guests in Kuwait can visit Jumbo Travel offices, call 99692140 or contact your travel agent.

Disney Cruise Line Reveals New Destinations and Itineraries in Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean for Summer 2022

Highlights include new ports in Greece, Portugal, Latvia, Norway, Sweden and Dominica, plus first-ever summer sailings from Miami to the Bahamas

Disney Cruise Line will offer families exciting adventures around the world in summer 2022, including voyages to new destinations and favorite ports of call in the Greek Isles, Mediterranean, northern Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean. Plus, first-ever summer departures from Miami will take guests to Disney’s enchanting private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

“While we prepare for a return to sea just as soon as the time is right, we continue to look to the future and develop more cruising options for families,” said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line. “Offering this diverse new line-up of itineraries for the summer of 2022 shows our commitment to taking more guests to more destinations around the world as we plan for additional ships in the years ahead.”

Bookings are open - more details with Jumbo Travel

Explorations in the Greek Isles, Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Beyond

In summer 2022, a new collection of destinations is part of the Disney Magic’s grand tour of Europe, which begins with sailings through the Greek Isles and Mediterranean before heading to northern Europe for cruises to the Baltic, the British Isles, Iceland and the Norwegian fjords. Five new ports of call in Europe include Chania, Greece;Porto, Portugal; Riga, Latvia; Maloy, Norway; and Nynashamn, Sweden, nearStockholm.

From Rome, eight-, nine- and 12-night cruises to Greece will whisk families to the beautiful landscapes and archeological wonders of destinations like Piraeus, the gateway to Athens, and to the spectacular Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos. One nine-night sailing will mark Disney Cruise Line’s first call to Chania, Greece, on the island of Crete, known for its charming harbor and Venetian and Florentine influences.

Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona, Spain, will visit a mix of must-see locales including Rome and Naples, plus French Riviera coastal towns like Villefranche and Cannes.During a seven-night cruise from Barcelona to Dover, England, Disney Cruise Line will make its first-ever visit to Porto, Portugal, a coastal city with old-world charm nestled in one of the world’s leading wine regions and made famous for giving Port Wine its name.

Additional new ports of call in northern Europe include Riga, the capital of Latvia and the largest metropolis in the Baltics; Nynashamn, Sweden, a beautiful seaside town just outside Stockholm; and Maloy, Norway, a charming coastal village bordered by silver-sand beaches and historic lighthouses.

First-Ever Summer Cruises from Miami

For the first time ever, families can sail out of Miami during the summer season, enjoying even more opportunities to visit Castaway Cay. Every cruise from Miami in the summer of 2022 features a stop at Disney’s private island paradise. The June 7 voyage marks the Disney Dream’s inaugural cruise from Miami, as the ship has previously only homeported in Port Canaveral, Florida.

In addition to visiting Castaway Cay, three- and four-night cruises from Miami will call on Nassau, Bahamas, while five-night cruises include a stop at either Grand Cayman or Cozumel, Mexico. One special five-night sailing features two stops at Castaway Cay, along with a call on Nassau.

Tropical Vacations from Port Canaveral

Tropical vacations to the Caribbean and Bahamas continue aboard the Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral near the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Each Disney Fantasy voyage features a visit to Castaway Cay.

The Disney Fantasy will embark on an assortment of itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean throughout the summer of 2022, including seven-night voyages,a special five-night sailing and an extended nine-night cruise.

The nine-night Disney Fantasy cruise features a first-time call on Roseau, Dominica, an eastern Caribbean destination filled with natural hot springs, exquisite waterfalls and tropical rainforests. This mountainous island is bordered by pristine beaches and crystal clear water perfect for aquatic activities.

Even More Magic Aboard the Disney Wish

As previously announced, the Disney Wish is scheduled to sail its maiden voyage in summer 2022.

The Disney Wish will showcase the immersive family entertainment, enchanting storytelling and unparalleled service that only Disney can deliver. The ship will be powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available. At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Once Upon a Disney Wish: New Disney Cruise Line Ship Will Unlock Enchanting Family Vacations in Summer 2022

First ship in Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion will offer new ways to enjoy the magic of Disney at sea

CELEBRATION, Fla. — When the Disney Wish sets sail in summer 2022, families will discover a mesmerizing new world created especially for them: a celebration of Disney’s rich legacy of enchanting storytelling that brings to life the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures like never before.

Families will embark on a splashtacular adventure with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse aboard the first-ever Disney attraction at sea; revel in a royal celebration during a theatrical dining experience with “Frozen” friends; team up with the Avengers on a Marvel cinematic dining adventure; and travel to a galaxy far, far away in a first-of-its-kind Star Wars experience on board a Disney ship.

“With the Disney Wish, we’re continuing our tradition of delivering the most magical and relaxing vacations at sea, combining legendary service and entertainment with imaginative storytelling and all the care you expect from a Disney vacation,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “Our newest ship will celebrate everything that families love about sailing with us, from the incredible dining experiences and character interactions, to dazzling shows and the crew’s thoughtful attention to detail. We can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard the Disney Wish as we expand the reach of our world-class fleet.”

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage — a five-night cruise to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay — on July 14, 2022, followed by an inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises to the same destinations from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Disney Cruise Line Celebrates Summer 2023 with Family Adventures in Europe, the Bahamas and Caribbean

Highlights include the Disney Dream’s first call to Europe

Disney Cruise Line will offer families a variety of enchanting holidays in summer 2023, including cruises to new and favorite ports of call around the world. For the first time ever, families will have the opportunity to sail around the Mediterranean and British Isles on the Disney Dream during its first season in Europe. Plus explore the sun-kissed Greek isles, pink sand beaches of Bermuda and picturesque fjords of Norway, these summer destinations will sparkle with adventure and excitement.

“We are thrilled to have five ships at sea in summer 2023 with a wide array of destinations for families to enjoy,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president & general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “These Disney Cruise Line sailings will take families on summer adventures in ways that only Disney can do, delighting guests of all ages with dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, unique character encounters, the ease and indulgence of carefree days at sea and the uncompromising guest service that defines a Disney vacation.”

Bookings are open since May 9, 2022 - for more details visit Jumbo Travel offices, contact your travel agent.

-Ends-