CANNES, France: – Diriyah Company has today unveiled the unique and innovative concept design for The Arena in Diriyah, located on the outskirts of Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh, that has been crafted by London-based HKS Architects to create a technologically advanced, globally significant arena that embodies the essence of its surroundings, geology, and culture.

The iconic 20,000-seat multipurpose sports, entertainment, and cultural venue marks a crucial milestone in Diriyah’s transformation as a key driver in Saudi Arabia's vision for cultural and economic growth. This announcement is part of the USD 63.2 billion masterplan that underpins Diriyah’s development, redefining cultural and lifestyle offerings within Riyadh.

The announcement was made by the Diriyah Company at MIPIM in Cannes in the presence of the UK Minister of State for Business and Trade, Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston.

Located in the heart of The City of Earth, the 76,000 square meter Arena aims to establish itself as the premier venue in the Middle East, serving as a tourism hallmark, drawing visitors from across the globe and completely transforming the region’s events landscape.

Commenting on the announcement, Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company said: “The Arena in Diriyah is a cornerstone element of our mission to blend tradition with innovation. It exemplifies Diriyah's unique lifestyle offering that harmonizes community, culture, and natural connection, setting a new standard for world-class destinations rooted in Saudi heritage.”

Inspired by the natural geology surrounding Diriyah and capturing the traditional Najdi architecture motif spanning centuries of heritage, the venue will possess the ability to seamlessly transition between different configurations within hours, offering the flexibility to host various events in quick succession. Its state-of-the-art design will ensure exceptional acoustics and optimal viewing angles from every seat.

This uniquely versatile venue promises an extended entertainment experience, with direct and convenient access to a vibrant shopping and dining district in Diriyah’s greater community. Adjacent to the Arena in Diriyah will be the Plaza; an outdoor venue for live performances, pop-up shows, and an urban park for residents and visitors alike.

The Arena in Diriyah will be one of Diriyah’s iconic assets and integral to the unprecedented Diriyah masterplan, aimed at enhancing Saudi Arabia's entertainment scene in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. This venue champions a lifestyle that is authentically Saudi, offering a harmonious blend of heritage and innovation, and fostering community engagement through world-class events that stimulate tourism and economic growth.

Commenting on the announcement, HKS Architects lead architect Alex Thomas stated, “We are exceptionally proud to be a part of this project. The architecture rises from the landscape as a series of monoliths, evoking local geological formations and alluding to ancient Nadji forts and palaces that have animated and lit ‘digital waterfalls’. The visual energy of the waterfalls serves as a beacon, drawing guests to the dynamic experience inside."

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, with providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.