Diriyah: CBX, promoter of the 2024 Diriyah E-Prix, is delighted to announce Diriyah Company as a partner for the upcoming Formula E Diriyah E-Prix taking place on the 26th and 27th of January, Rounds 2 and 3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Thousands of fans are set to fill the grandstands to enjoy the unique experience of 22 world class Formula E drivers racing the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race cars ever built around the walls of the UNESCO world heritage site at night. Tickets for the Diriyah E-Prix are available now at www.diriyah-eprix.com.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “We are excited to sponsor and host the Diriyah E-Prix again this year in its sixth edition. This continued partnership is a testament to Diriyah’s commitment to accelerate adoption and inspire change in sustainable practices. Through Diriyah Season, we will further reflect and showcase our detailed efforts as a hub for world-class events, a gathering place for authentic cultural experiences, and a celebration for Najdi heritage and hospitality.”

Carlo Boutagy, Founder and CEO, CBX, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Diriyah Company as a partner to the 2024 Diriyah E-Prix. To witness the start of the project five years ago and see its development, culminating in the sales of the first residential properties in Diriyah, makes me very proud. We are very lucky to have the stunning Bujairi Terrace as a backdrop to our race which tells the rich story of the Kingdom through a multitude of vendors in arguably one of the most beautiful settings in the world. I hope the Formula E community have the opportunity to visit during their time in Diriyah.”

Nacho Calcedo, Formula E Event Director, 2024 Diriyah E-Prix, said: “We are proud to return to Diriyah for the sixth time and this historic area of Saudi Arabia. Formula E will showcase to the world the unrivalled speed, performance and excitement that electric racing can deliver, against the backdrop of heritage, history and culture that emanates from every part of Diriyah. It is one of the most iconic and picturesque races we have on the calendar, blended with showstopping entertainment and fan experiences. We cannot wait to return.”

The double-header of races are part of the Diriyah Season 23/24 that is presented by Diriyah Company, in partnership with Diriyah Gate Development Authority– which offers a captivating array of events and experiences designed to bring the heritage and culture of Diriyah to life. The Season will offer visitors an unrivalled authentic experience that combines arts and culture, live performance, and experiential experiences to showcase nearly six hundred years of history and heritage in a compelling and entertaining way.

Diriyah Season aims to entertain visitors’ cultural curiosity by curating a calendar of events offering something for everyone including the return of ‘Layali Diriyah’, immersive art installations and exhibitions, stellar culinary experiences, and outdoor activities such as horseback riding, camping, and stargazing.

This year’s theme honours Diriyah’s origin story and celebrates Al Awja, indicative of the people of the bend (Wadi Hanifah) and a rallying call for all Saudis to come together and celebrate their shared culture and identity. Diriyah is a place of history and heritage, as well as being a vital source of cultural identity and national pride. The birthplace of the Kingdom stands at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s plans for its future as a unique cultural capital.

Founded in 2023, Diriyah Company is a dynamic mixed-use developer that is redefining urban planning to transform Saudi Arabia’s historic birthplace into a vibrant new capital of culture, entertainment, education, and the arts. With the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif at its core, Diriyah links the Kingdom’s past, present and future. Also known as “The City of Earth”, it introduces visitors to the charm and generosity of Najdi culture as well as a symbol of inspiration for generations of creatives, innovators, entrepreneurs, and educators to come.

The Diriyah E-Prix race weekend is part of Saudi Arabia’s investment in sport, which aims to inspire its people to enjoy active and healthy lives as part of the country’s Vision 2030 cultural transformation. From its investments in grass roots infrastructure through to hosting international events – including motorsport, football, tennis and boxing – the country’s Ministry of Sport has helped inspire a 48% increase in weekly sports participation among the local population. The number of Saudi-based sports federations is also up from 32 in 2015 to 97 today.

CBX is a global sports promoter, events production house, commercial consultancy, sponsorship and marketing firm. Founded in 2007, the company has worked in a variety of sporting sectors including motorsport, tennis and darts, delivering more than 40 events and activations globally.

Working with a variety of international partners, CBX and its production agency Stamina are the names behind the FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix, Extreme E in Saudi Arabia, 2023 Bahrain Darts Masters plus the inaugural E1 Series which commences next year, putting the Middle East on the map as the number one destination for world-class sporting events.

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia's foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom's 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world's foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh's city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world's foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation's must-see historic destinations.

The Diriyah Company, formerly Diriyah Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 and is responsible for the preservation of Diriyah's history, celebrating its community and establishing the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif, as one of the world's greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabia, embodying the rich heritage and culture of the Kingdom.

