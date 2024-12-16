The 27-hole Wadi Safar signature championship Golf Course, designed by Greg Norman, and the Royal Golf Club will offer an elite golfing experience within Diriyah’s cultural and, heritage-rich landscape.

Golf Saudi has been appointed as the official operator, bringing its expertise in delivering world-class golfing experiences to Wadi Safar.

The partnership was formalized through a signing ceremony featuring Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, and Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi.

Held at the Wadi Safar Experience Center, the event marked a milestone in establishing Diriyah as a global Cultural and Lifestyle destination, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Diriyah– The Diriyah Company today held the official signing of a landmark partnership with Golf Saudi, designating them as the operator of the prestigious Wadi Safar Signature Golf Course and the Royal Golf Club – a major upcoming attraction within its sprawling Diriyah development on the outskirts of Riyadh. This exciting partnership was commemorated with a signing ceremony at the Wadi Safar Experience Center and on the Golf Course, with key leaders, Golf Saudi ambassadors and professional players, and select media representatives in attendance.

The event, marking a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s transformation, featured remarks from Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, and Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi. Both leaders highlighted the partnership’s alignment with Vision 2030 and its role in further establishing Diriyah as one of the world's next greatest gathering places.

The Wadi Safar Signature Golf Course, which recently completed its construction phase, is designed to the highest international standards, offering a unique blend of luxury and sustainability within the cultural landscape of Diriyah. The Golf legend Greg Norman-designed course, spread across 630,000 sq m, includes an 18-hole championship course, 9-hole academy course, driving range and short game practice providing an elite golfing experience just minutes from the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, commented: “This partnership with Golf Saudi marks an exciting new chapter in Diriyah’s journey to becoming a global cultural and lifestyle destination. The Wadi Safar Signature Golf Course and Royal Golf Club perfectly embody our vision of blending world-class experiences with the heritage and natural beauty of Diriyah. Together, we are not only raising the bar for golf tourism but also reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions to establish the Kingdom as a leader in sustainable, inclusive, and iconic developments.”

Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Diriyah Company on this landmark project. Wadi Safar represents an extraordinary addition to the Kingdom’s golfing venues. Together, we are setting a new standard for golf tourism, enhancing Saudi Arabia’s profile in the global sports and leisure market while championing the values of sustainability and cultural heritage.”

As the official operator, Golf Saudi will bring its extensive expertise in delivering world-class golfing experiences to Wadi Safar. This partnership will position Diriyah at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's expanding golfing ecosystem, aimed at capturing the interest of both international and regional audiences.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, with providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, ‘The City of Earth', while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.