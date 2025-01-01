Diriyah, Saudi Arabia: Diriyah Company, the developer behind Saudi Arabia’s 14 sq km landmark cultural and lifestyle destination, Diriyah, has announced its successful deployment of SAP Private Cloud Solutions, marking a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey. This initiative, supported by cloud computing solutions, will significantly enhance services provided to visitors, residents, partners, and employees of Diriyah.

As one of the largest urban development projects in the Kingdom, the deployment of these solutions in Diriyah will provide a 360-degree overview of all operations, streamlining and automating processes to enable data-driven and agile decision-making. The comprehensive SAP-powered transformation ensures that Diriyah Company is equipped with a flexible, scalable, and future-proofed technology infrastructure.

The deployment includes the SAP ERP Private cloud solution, which accelerates the secure transition of core business processes to the cloud. Specialized modules for real estate were included, alongside the deployment of SAP SuccessFactors for human resource management. Additionally, the SAP Ariba procurement solution and the SAP Business Technology innovation platform have been deployed, enabling improved application development, data management, planning and analytics, integration, and automation.

Jerry Inzerillo, GCEO of Diriyah Company, said: “Our partnership with SAP has been instrumental in achieving this critical phase of our digital transformation. The implementation of SAP’s innovative solutions allows us to optimize our operations and enhance our service delivery, ultimately creating a more enriching experience for our stakeholders.”

Michael Ibbitson, CTO of Diriyah Company, said: “Diriyah and SAP have been on a journey since the inception of the project. The deployment of cutting-edge cloud computing solutions marks a major milestone in our collaboration. Fully hosted in KSA, the flexible, scalable and future-proof infrastructure will enable decision-making that is data-driven and agile, amid the complexities of one of the largest urban development projects in the world.”

SAP has been a partner in Diriyah's journey since its inception. This milestone signifies a significant step in Diriyah Company’s collaboration with the deployment of the SAP platform, fully hosted within Saudi Arabia. This flexible, scalable, and future-proof infrastructure will empower data-driven and agile decision-making amid the complexities of one of the world's largest urban development projects.

Hans-Peter Fülle, Chief Business Officer for SAP EMEA, said: “We are immensely proud to support Diriyah Company on its bold journey toward becoming a global cultural and tourism landmark. By integrating multiple innovative SAP solutions, Diriyah has significantly elevated operational efficiency and built a future-proof foundation for its visionary development. These transformative achievements align seamlessly with Diriyah’s aspiration to stand among the world’s most iconic destinations.”

Diriyah Company continues to pave the way for a digital-first approach, enhancing its capabilities to manage the expansive scale of its projects effectively and innovatively. This transformation positions Diriyah Company as a premium developer in the Kingdom, ready to meet the demands of its diverse stakeholders and the evolving market landscape.

About Diriyah Company



Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.