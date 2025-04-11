Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has officially adopted its new Articles of Association, introducing key updates to the ‘terms and conditions’ for obtaining membership, effective Monday, April 14, 2025. The move follows the approval of the 43rd General Assembly held on March 18, 2025, and the endorsement of the new framework by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the competent regulatory authority.

The updated regulations include revised eligibility requirements for membership. Applicants must be UAE nationals from any emirate and possess full legal capacity. In addition, natural persons must be at least 18 years old at the time of application.

As part of its digital transformation and efforts to enhance accessibility, Union Coop has streamlined the application process. Membership applications can now be submitted digitally via the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) app, with applicants required to attach a copy of their Emirates ID.

Commenting on the development, Union Coop’s CEO Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi further emphasized that the initiative aligns with Union Coop’s ongoing efforts to enhance its institutional environment and enable citizens across the UAE to contribute meaningfully to the Cooperative’s journey and sustainable growth.

Union Coop encourages all existing and prospective members to review the updated Articles of Association and take the necessary steps to comply with the new requirements within the specified timeframe to ensure continued membership and access to its benefits.