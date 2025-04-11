Abu Dhabi, UAE – As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen international partnerships, the Abu Dhabi Chamber signed two cooperation agreements with the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. It also discussed enhancing cooperation with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry to increase mutual trade and investment with trading partners and influential economies around the world.

This took place during the Chamber's participation in the AIM Investment Summit 2025 as a business community partner, to enhance cooperation and build relationships with investors from around the world. The Chamber also promoted Abu Dhabi's dynamic economic ecosystem to enhance its status as a leading global investment destination.

During the summit, the Chamber showcased its ongoing efforts to encourage strategic partnerships and provide promising business opportunities. It also participated in a range of activities and events, including discussions, seminars, and meetings with business leaders, decision-makers, and experts from various sectors.

His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Managing Director, said: “The agreements signed by the Abu Dhabi Chamber during our participation at the AIM Investment Summit emphasise the emirate's proactive approach to building and developing relationships and partnerships that shape the future of the global economy and investment landscape. Our participation led to numerous initiatives to enhance cooperation and develop relationships with partners, investors, start-ups, and entrepreneurs.”

His Excellency added: “The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s pavilion at the summit served as a valuable platform for knowledge and experience exchange with visiting delegations. It highlighted promising opportunities in many sectors to attract investments, enable partnerships, explore innovations, and introduce Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem. The emirate, known for ease of doing businesses, enabling all to achieve growth and prosperity, is strengthening its position as an attractive centre for talent, investments, and business, and a vital nod in international trade. It provides opportunities for local and international investors and supports the expansion and development of businesses.”

Strategic partnerships

The agreement between the Abu Dhabi Chamber and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, signed by H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri and Ms. Wang Xinhong, Deputy Executive Director of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, reflects the Chamber’s commitment to strengthening trade ties with key international partners, attracting investments and accessing new markets in the world’s fastest-growing economies.

The agreement with the Florida Chamber of Commerce, signed by His Excellency Khaled Al Fahim, a member of the Chamber's Board of Directors, and Katia Yeutter, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Florida American Chamber, focuses on reinforcing trade ties and identifying economic sectors of mutual interest to drive growth and sustainability. Both sides expressed interest in expanding investment and trade, open broader avenues for dialogue between private sector’s companies, provide access to resources, and organise initiatives and events.

Dialogue sessions and business meetings

During its participation in several dialogue sessions, the Abu Dhabi Chamber highlighted the emirate's diverse investment potential, including economic diversification strategy that has increased the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP, strategic projects, advanced infrastructure, and innovation and technology centers.

H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri and H.E. Vladimir Platonov, President of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation and increase communication and coordination across various economic activities, opening new opportunities for consolidating relationships, launching joint projects, encouraging investment flows, and enabling companies to expand and grow in both Abu Dhabi and Moscow to serve the shared interests of the UAE and the Russian Federation.