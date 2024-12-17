Diriyah: Diriyah Company, the dynamic mixed-use developer behind the transformation of Diriyah, The City of Earth, has awarded a SAR 758.5 Million ($202.2 million) contract to China Harbour Engineering Company to undertake bulk excavation works in Diriyah’s second phase.

The excavation works will cover most of the area of the second phase of the Diriyah project, which spans approximately 6.3 square kilometers, out of the total 14 square kilometer development area. The excavation works will see more than 600 heavy machines deployed on-site to carry out the work, shaping the site according to design specifications and providing a foundation for the development of planned world-class assets in Diriyah. These include the Royal Diriyah Opera House and the 20,000 seat Diriyah Arena.

Diriyah Company will embrace circular economy principles, as materials from the excavation site will be crushed and repurposed for uses such as road bases, landscaping, and backfill, according to international sustainability guidelines. By embedding international best practices, innovative technologies, and sustainability certification targets in all our projects, Diriyah Company aims to enhance environmental performance and sustainability credentials at the community and building levels.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “We are excited to begin bulk excavation works in the second phase of the Diriyah project, marking another key milestone in the development of ‘The City of Earth’. Progressing ahead of schedule, this excavation will enable smooth and efficient development of major cultural assets that will attract millions of visitors annually to Diriyah and inspire the world. As we move forward in creating a premier live-work-play destination, we encourage partners to join us on this journey."

Yang Zhiyuan, CEO of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (Middle East), commented: “We are honored to collaborate with Diriyah Company on the execution of the Bulk Excavation Works project. We are confident in the success of this project, integrating the advantages of global resources, technical strength, equipment resources and an experienced management team. We will focus on environmental protection awareness and sustainable development concepts during implementation, ensuring the timely delivery of the project, contributing to the preservation of Diriyah’s heritage, cultural exchange and the development goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

The large-scale contract is the latest awarded this year by Diriyah Company, following a $1.55 billion joint venture for Qurain Cultural District, awarded last month in November; a $2.08 billion contract for the Northern District, awarded in July; and another contract worth $2.13 billion to build four luxury hotels and Royal Diriyah Equestrian & Polo Club in Wadi Safar, also in July.

This excavation contract marks another key milestone in the realization of the Diriyah masterplan, showcasing the rapid progress of the 14-sq km integrated urban development project. The Diriyah Company is responsible for the Diriyah and the Wadi Safar masterplans, encompassing more than 40 hotels, arts districts, museums and world-class sporting venues within a vibrant new global destination on the outskirts of Riyadh, the capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, with providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, ‘The City of Earth', while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.

Social Handles: X | @DiriyahCo / Instagram | @diriyahco / LinkedIn | Diriyah-Company / Diriyah Company