Exciting new horizons are opening up for Diriyah with the announcement of a partnership between the Diriyah Company and the prestigious Aman Group.

Together, they will bring two visionary projects to life in Saudi Arabia’s most important historic and cultural site.

Aman Wadi Safarto feature 78 rooms and 34 branded residences.

Janu Diriyah to include 120 rooms and a comprehensive wellness centre.

RIYADH: – Diriyah Company, in partnership with pioneering luxury lifestyle brand Aman Group, is pleased to announce two forthcoming destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Aman Wadi Safar and Janu Diriyah from Aman’s sister brand Janu.

Located in the exceptional desert landscape near the city of Riyadh, Aman Wadi Safar will feature 78 keys, a collection of up to 34 fully-serviced Aman branded residences and expansive amenities including a vast Aman Spa and an array of dining experiences.

Aman Wadi Safar will draw inspiration from its rich cultural heritage, traditional Najdi architecture and uniquely beautiful natural environment. With a resort setting weaving through the wadis and plateaus of Wadi Safar, the connection between the property and Saudi’s iconic landscape will be constantly reinforced.

Following the successful opening of Aman New York, Denniston Architects has been appointed to bring Jean-Michel Gathy’s extensive experience combining Aman’s renowned design language with the local culture, heritage, and landscape of a destination to the project.

The partnership also announced Janu Diriyah, an additional property for Aman’s sister-brand, Janu. Meaning ‘Soul’ in Sanskrit, Janu has been created and designed in the spirit of Diriyah, to encourage connectedness, conviviality, and shared experiences to rekindle the soul.

Janu Diriyah will be located within close proximity to the incredible UNESCO Heritage Site of At-Turaif. Comprising 120 hotel rooms, a Janu Wellness offering, and a multitude of dining and guest experiences, the hotel will create memorable moments which build lasting connections with Diriyah amongst its like-minded community of guests.

Speaking about the two new projects, Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said: “This announcement marks a continuation of Aman Group’s commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. When I first visited the country, it made an immediate and lasting impression upon me owing to its rich heritage and culture, as well as exceptional landscapes. Aman Wadi Safar and Janu Diriyah will build upon Aman Group’s existing pipeline of properties in Saudi Arabia and reinforce our strategic vision to offer our clients the opportunity to experience the breadth of this fascinating, previously undiscovered country with journeys that encompass city experiences, remote desert landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.”

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Company, commented: “We are very proud to launch Diriyah’s partnership with Aman, delivering two outstanding projects in Wadi Safar and Diriyah. Diriyah, the City of Earth, will be the world’s largest cultural and heritage destination and these projects will enhance our luxury offerings to guests who come to explore our identity. Aman Group have developed these projects by harnessing our unique setting at the heart of 300 years of Saudi history, while embracing our shared future as a city and a community. We are delighted to celebrate the beginning of our journey together.”

-Ends-

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 135-key Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About the Diriyah Company

The Diriyah Company, formerly Diriyah Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 and is responsible for the preservation of Diriyah’s history, celebrating its community and establishing the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif, as one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabia, embodying the rich heritage and culture of the Kingdom. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, Diriyah Company is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance, including the preservation of At-Turaif. The Diriyah Company is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of its history, instilling a sense of Saudi pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Company is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals and in bringing to life the historic town for both local and international audiences. The Diriyah Company will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. The Diriyah Company works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

About Wadi Safar

Wadi Safar is a sanctuary of refinement and wellbeing built from a rich cultural heritage. It is a destination steeped in history and tradition, close to one of Saudi Arabia’s five UNESCO World Heritage sites and immersed in unspoilt natural landscape.

As much as this special location once was the gathering place for traders and travellers from Asia, Africa and Europe, Wadi Safar is today’s modern embodiment: a cultural hub where the world’s finest experiences and visionary minds combine. This unique and ever-evolving story is shaped by a chorus of exceptional brands and voices coming together to create a captivating lifestyle destination and a new global landmark.

ABOUT AMAN

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 34 exquisitely serene hotels and resorts, ranging from the urban to the remote, in 20 destinations across the globe, of which 12 feature Aman Branded Residences. Aman has a further ten projects in the pipeline with several under construction. In recent years, Aman Group has grown to off its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens, including Aman Skincare (2018), supplement range Sva (2020), Aman Fine Fragrance (220), ready-to-wear collection The Essentials by Aman (2021) and performance skincare line Aman Essential Skin (2023). With innovation a cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy, in 2020 Aman Group welcomed a new hotel brand, Janu – meaning ‘soul’ in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Seven forthcoming Janu hotels are in the pipeline for the brand, including Tokyo (2023), AlUla and Diriyah in Saudi Arabia which are currently under construction.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Harriet Rowlinson, Global Head of Marketing & Communications E: hrowlinson@aman.com

Social Handles: Twitter | @DGDA_SA / Instagram | @DGDA_SA / LinkedIn | dgda-sa / www.diriyah.sa