DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA: Diriyah Company proudly announces an iconic collaboration with the legendary Italian fashion house Dolce&Gabbana, in conjunction with Saudi Arabia's Almalki Group. This strategic alliance will see the inauguration of one of the first luxury retail outlets to open in Bujairi Terrace later this year, becoming Saudi Arabia’s largest branch.

As an unparalleled destination for fashion enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs, this new Dolce&Gabbana location will offer an elevated experience to visitors from Saudi Arabia and beyond. Boasting a rich history since its inception in the mid-1980s, the iconic brand will leave an indelible mark on Diriyah's cultural landscape.

Accompanying the exquisite jewelry, home and cosmetic offerings, the store will introduce an exclusive premium café, the first in the GCC region, following the success of the inaugural Dolce&Gabbana café in Portofino. This dual offering will create a haven for guests to immerse themselves in style and culinary delights at the Kingdom’s premier dining destination where restaurants from across a variety of global culinary traditions come together in the birthplace of the Kingdom.

Dolce&Gabbana will also introduce an exclusive Abaya section, available only in the Bujairi Terrace location, showcasing the brand's commitment to diversity and cultural integration.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Diriyah Company, said: "This is a tremendous milestone for both Diriyah and Dolce&Gabbana. The opening of this store represents the start of a strong partnership and is a testament to Diriyah's commitment to becoming a global gathering place.

“Saudi Arabia continues to make a global impact on the retail sector – and this announcement further highlights that impact as we welcome the largest D&G store in the region. Diriyah is a place where the rich tapestry of our culture and heritage intertwines with our rapidly growing infrastructure and development.”

The newly inaugurated store serves as a blend of Western fashion influence with Middle Eastern flair. Nestled in the birthplace of the Kingdom, and overlooking At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the store will complement the wide range of retail offerings, including luxury fashion.

